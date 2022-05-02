Enrollment now open for Spring LIHEAP Subsidy Cooling Component

Automated appointment line now open to schedule appointments in advance

Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services joins with Community Action Agencies across the state to begin accepting applications for the 2022 Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Spring Subsidy Cooling Component. This federally-funded program is designed to help offset the cost of higher electric bills due to rising temperatures. Applications will be accepted now through June 17, 2022 or until funds are depleted.

Applicants for the Spring LIHEAP must be residents of Jefferson County with a household income at or below 150 percent of the federal poverty guidelines (e.g. for a household of four, the gross monthly income cannot exceed $3,469.00).

The Spring LIHEAP Subsidy component provides households a one-time benefit ranging from $50 to $200 depending on income levels and housing category. Residents can apply regardless of the status of their utility bills. The benefit amount is paid directly to the electric vendor (i.e. LG&E).

“The Spring LIHEAP Program will help to take burden off of Louisvillians as we all work towards recovery from the COVID pandemic,” said Tameka Laird, director of the city’s Office of Resilience and Community Services. “Our agency proudly served on the front lines helping throughout COVID, offering financial assistance like LIHEAP to families who need it the most. When it is combined with other Community Action services, LIHEAP is vital in helping families and communities in their efforts to recover and rebuild.”

Jefferson County residents wishing to apply must schedule an appointment utilizing the automated appointment system. Appointments can be scheduled by phone by calling 502-991-8391 or online at louisvilleky.cascheduler.com. The toll-free service is currently open and is available twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week.

Copies of LIHEAP documentation, along with the downloadable LIHEAP Application Packet, should be dropped off at the LIHEAP site you select, in a secure drop box on the day of your appointment. Drop boxes are open Monday – Friday (excluding holidays), 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., and 1 - 4 p.m. Please submit copies, if possible. Applicants will then be contacted by phone by a LIHEAP staff member to complete your interview and process your application.

Required documentation to drop off includes:

Proof of Social Security Number or Permanent Residence card (Green Card) for each member of the household.

Proof of all household’s (all members) income from the preceding month. (Ex. Food Stamp award letter, Social Security Award Letter, pay stubs, etc. or other proof of $0 income). Note: Zero Income forms are available at the LIHEAP “Drop Box” locations or online at www.louisvilleky.gov/LIHEAP

Most current electric bill, or statement from your landlord if electric is included in your rent, or statement from utility company if you participate in a Pre-Pay Electric Program. The account number and name on the account for electric bill must also be provided.

There are seven LIHEAP locations with Drop Boxes for the 2022 LIHEAP Spring Subsidy program:

South Central Neighborhood Place, 4255 Hazelwood Ave., 40215

Neighborhood Place Ujima, 3610 Bohne Ave., 40211

Bridges of Hope Neighborhood Place,1411 Algonquin Pkwy., 40210

Newburg Community Center, 4810 Exeter Ave., 40218

Cane Run Neighborhood Place, 3410 Lees Lane, 40216

Northwest Neighborhood Place, 4018 W. Market St., 40212

East End Drop Box, located in Metro Police 8th division lobby, 2927 Goose Creek Rd., Suite 101, 40241

For more descriptions about LIHEAP income eligibility and other instructions, visit https://louisvilleky.gov/LIHEAP. Residents may also call the automated LIHEAP information line at 502/991-8391 or visit www.louisvilleky.cascheduler.com.

Individuals who require more information can contact Metro311 by simply dialing 311 or (502) 574-5000, email [email protected], tweet @LouMetro311, Web: louisvilleky.gov/tell311, or download the free Mobile Louisville Metro 311 app from the website. Residents can also call Metro United Way’s 2-1-1 help referral service.

Resilience and Community Services (RCS) serves as the administering agency of the Louisville Metro Community Action Agency. Community Action Kentucky administers LIHEAP in partnership with the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services who receive the funding as a pass-through block grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. For more information about RCS, visit our website: https://louisvilleky.gov/government/resilience-and-community-services.

##