Falcons, two-time Pro Bowl DT Grady Jarrett agree to three-year extension worth up to $51M

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett has been rewarded with a lucrative new deal. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons have agreed to a brand new deal with Grady Jarrett (Twitter link via NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport). The defensive tackle has a fresh three-year extension that will pay up to $51M and keep him under contract through the 2025 season.

Jarrett previously had one year to go on his deal, a four year, $6MM pact inked in 2019. That contract came with $42.5M in guarantees and $38M guaranteed at signing. This new deal furnishes Jarrett with a healthy $34.5M locked in at signing.

The Falcons have now secured their standout interior lineman while tamping down their 2022 cap figure. That’s a big deal for Atlanta. Heading into today, they were in the bottom five of the NFL in cap room — ahead of the Titans, Cardinals, Patriots and 49ers — and just $4.8M under the max. The newfound cash will help them sign their rookie class and, perhaps, enable some veteran additions between now and September.

“I’m not going to predict that I 100 percent know,” head coach Arthur Smith said recently when asked about a potential Jarrett extension (via the team website). “He knows where we stand. We love Grady. We also know that players may have their own opinions, and that’s welcome. It’s part of doing business. We’ll see how it plays out. I love Grady and we’d love to keep coaching him.”

Jarrett, who just turned 29, earned Pro Bowl honors in 2019 and 2020. There was no Pro Bowl for him in 2021, but he did suit up for all 17 games while continuing his usually solid work as a run-stuffer.