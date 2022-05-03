ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Amazon announces benefit to pay for US employees who travel for abortions, other treatments

By Scott Gleeson, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

Online retail giant Amazon.com took a firm stance Monday pushing against a prevailing Republican-led push to restrict access to abortion , telling its staff that it would pay up to $4,000 in travel expenses for non-life threatening medical treatments that include abortion.

The move comes as a leaked Supreme Court opinion suggests the conservative-leaning court may op to overturn Roe v. Wade , the landmark law that makes abortion legal.

In a message sent to employees, obtained by Reuters , Amazon told its employees that the new work benefit would apply to an employee if an operation could not be done within 100 miles of their home and virtual care is not accessible. That will be put in place for all corporate and warehouse employees or covered dependents enrolled in the company's Premera or Aetna health plans, according to the memo.

Abortion: Federal appeals court ends legal challenge to Texas law

Setback: Amazon suffers rare quarterly loss as COVID pandemic-induced online shopping slows

Amazon's benefit would kick into place in January of 2023. It applies to all non-life threatening treatments – not just abortion – including cardiology, cellular gene therapies and substance-abuse disorder services.

Yet the move comes on the heels of other major companies – Citigroup and Yelp most recently – to create work benefits that combat state laws adjusting legal changes in employees' health benefits.

Other companies have taken firm stances, too. Lyft and Uber said publicly they would cover legal fees for drivers sued under Texas' new law limiting access to abortions , which went into effect in September 2021.

Will Roe v Wade be overturned?

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to rule by the end of June on a case that gives a Republican majority a chance to adjust abortion rights and even overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized the procedure nationwide. Several U.S. states currently have laws poised to limit abortion access should the Roe v. Wade ruling be overturned.

Amazon recently stopped offering paid time off for U.S. employees diagnosed with COVID-19, opting to give them five days of excused unpaid leave instead. The Amazon Labor Union , a group of current and former workers, has regularly pushed for better pay and job security.

.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Amazon announces benefit to pay for US employees who travel for abortions, other treatments

Comments / 1

Related
Teen Vogue

Medication Abortion Is Getting More Expensive

In the United States, there were 27 “abortion deserts,” according to research conducted in 2017. That means, there were 27 major cities that are at least 100 miles or more from an abortion clinic. The South and the Midwest had the fewest number of clinics overall, with Texas being home to the most abortion deserts in any one state. With the recent rise of restrictive abortion bans — in Texas, Idaho, Arizona, and most recently, Oklahoma — more and more people are forced to travel over state lines for care.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Amazon to pay up to $4,000 in travel expenses for abortions as Supreme Court threatens Roe v Wade

Amazon has offered to pay its employees up to $4,000 in expenses to travel to get an abortion as the Supreme Court moves to dismantle Roe v Wade.The tech giant sent an email to staff on Monday, seen by Reuters, announcing that it will foot the bill if employees need to travel to other states to seek non-life-threatening medical treatments such as abortions.The benefit, which can be backdated to 1 January, applies if a treatment is not available within 100 miles (161 km) of an employee’s home and if virtual care is not possible.Amazon joins other large employers such...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Laws#Amazon Com#Republican#Supreme Court#Reuters#Premera#Aetna#Covid#Citigroup
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Amazon
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

459K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy