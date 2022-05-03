Kaplan man arrested during burglary of Acadia Parish building

A Kaplan man was arrested early Tuesday morning by Acadia Parish deputies during an alleged burglary in progress.

Deputies say proactive patrolling by deputies led to the arrest of 47-year-old Scotty Lemaire after he was allegedly caught burglarizing a building early Tuesday morning.

“With thefts and burglaries on the rise, our deputies have been vigilant in proactive patrols around our parish. By being aggressive in checking buildings and suspicious vehicles, we are identifying people who are out and moving around our parish seeking opportunities to commit crimes” stated Sheriff KP Gibson.

During the early morning hours of May 3, 2022, a deputy observed an unoccupied vehicle at the Blue Water Plant located on Highway 92 just east of Morse. During a search of the building, deputies located Lemaire hiding within the building and he was taken into custody. Deputies confirmed that Lemaire was inside of the building allegedly stripping copper wiring from the building.

Lemaire was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail.

