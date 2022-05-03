ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acadia Parish, LA

Kaplan man arrested during burglary of Acadia Parish building

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XPRGT_0fRbhwBF00

A Kaplan man was arrested early Tuesday morning by Acadia Parish deputies during an alleged burglary in progress.

Deputies say proactive patrolling by deputies led to the arrest of 47-year-old Scotty Lemaire after he was allegedly caught burglarizing a building early Tuesday morning.

“With thefts and burglaries on the rise, our deputies have been vigilant in proactive patrols around our parish. By being aggressive in checking buildings and suspicious vehicles, we are identifying people who are out and moving around our parish seeking opportunities to commit crimes” stated Sheriff KP Gibson.

During the early morning hours of May 3, 2022, a deputy observed an unoccupied vehicle at the Blue Water Plant located on Highway 92 just east of Morse. During a search of the building, deputies located Lemaire hiding within the building and he was taken into custody. Deputies confirmed that Lemaire was inside of the building allegedly stripping copper wiring from the building.

Lemaire was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Kaplan, LA
County
Acadia Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Cars
City
Morse, LA
Acadia Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Kaplan, LA
Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sheriff Kp Gibson#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
The Independent

How one serial killer evaded capture for more than three decades with a quiet, farmers-market life

No one expects to meet a serial killer at a farmers’ market.Countless Midwestern customers, however, did exactly that.Shockwaves were sent through communities across several states on Tuesday when police released the name of a suspect in the rapes and murders of at least three women in the late 1980s. They identified Harry Edward Greenwell, who died in 2013 in Iowa at the age of 68, as the man they believe to be the “I-65 Killer” or “Days Inn Killer”, as the previously unknown assailant had been nicknamed when he killed three young, female motel clerks more than 30 years ago.Speaking...
The Independent

Lily Peters news - live: Juvenile suspect known to 10-year-old is arrested in murder investigation

Police in Chippewa Falls have arrested a juvenile suspect in connection to the murder of 10-year-old Liliana “Lily” Peters.Chief Matthew Kelm announced the arrest in a press conference on Tuesday evening, where he would not disclose the name, gender or age of the suspect but said they were known to the murdered schoolgirl.Police executed a search warrant at the home in North Grove Street where the 10-year-old was believed to have last been seen alive.Following the search, the suspect was taken into custody, the police chief said.Lily was reported missing around 9pm on Sunday night when she failed to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
KATC News

KATC News

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy