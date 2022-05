From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — The Bessemer Police Department (BPD) is searching for a man last seen in the early morning hours of April 30, 2022. According to the BPD, Tilon Debardelabon was last seen driving a green Ford Ranger. Investigators believe he might’ve been traveling from Birmingham to Alexander City in the […]

