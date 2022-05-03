ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Opioid settlement bills could go to Whitmer this week

By WKAR Public Media
wkar.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Legislature is poised to send bills to Governor Gretchen Whitmer that would clear the way for Michigan to get its share of the national opioid lawsuit settlement. The state is in line to receive hundreds of millions of dollars in the deal made with drug companies that manufacture and market...

www.wkar.org

Comments / 0

Related
Slate

The Michigan Democrat Who Has Had It

There’s a fierce battle going for political control of Michigan right now. Republicans have run the Legislature for decades—but this year, Democrats actually have a chance to change that. Emotions are running hot, and the state is seen as important ground for the talking points of both parties. Case in point: Democratic state Sen. Mallory McMorrow, who represents Royal Oak and the suburbs north of Detroit, has been doing interviews nonstop since April 19, the day she tweeted out a video of herself that went viral. In it, she’s standing on the floor of the Michigan Senate, delivering a speech calling out a Republican colleague who accused her of being a “groomer”—part of the increasingly alarmist language of the modern conservative movement to smear LGBTQ Americans and their supporters. The video has garnered millions of views, and the Republican state senator who accused McMorrow has kept pretty quiet ever since. President Joe Biden later called McMorrow, because this speech tapped into something for a lot of people: a brewing anger at conservative smear campaigns, and a sense that McMorrow’s words give Democrats a template for calling those smears out. On Tuesday’s episode of What Next, I spoke with McMorrow about whether a war of words can help Democrats win more elections in the midterms. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Government
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Michigan Advance

Rick Haglund: Whitmer has a strong economy on her side as she seeks reelection

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer faces reelection this year during an extraordinary mix of economic, political and social conditions unlike anything most voters have seen in their lifetimes. The environment enveloping the governor’s race has it all: a booming economy, surging inflation, a brutal invasion of Ukraine by Russia that threatens to become World War III, […] The post Rick Haglund: Whitmer has a strong economy on her side as she seeks reelection appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Bills#Opioid Overdose#Legislature#House#Senate#Democratic

Comments / 0

Community Policy