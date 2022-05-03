ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, CO

Forest Crews Take Advantage Of Wet Colorado Weather, Conduct Pile Burns In Summit County

By Jesse Sarles
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

(CBS4) – Forest crews in Summit County are taking advantage of this month’s wet weather to set their own fires to reduce the risk of wildfires in the future.

They say the time window for setting prescribed burns can change in a matter of hours, but on Monday — with snow on the ground and mild winds — they were burning off the fuels that could have started a big uncontrolled fire at some point.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ReaaL_0fRbfaVZ00

(credit: CBS)

“We know it’s not going to stop a fire. But what it does is it gives us a buffer between the communities and the forests. It gives us a safe spot for the firefighters to be able to do their work,” said Deputy District Ranger Chris Stewart.

The U.S. Forest Service says they are hoping to do more pile burns this year as the fire danger across the state grows.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Thousands evacuated from Arizona town after 100 feet ‘wall of fire’ descends

Thousands of northern Arizona residents have been evacuated after strong winds carried a “wall of fire” as high as 100 ft toward buildings.Authorities said about 766 homes and 2,000 residents were evacuated from area north of Flagstaff by Tuesday evening following the Tunnel Fire’s fast approach. About two dozen buildings were estimated to have been destroyed and the 89 highway, which connects remote parts of northern Arizona with Flagstaff, remains shut.Wind speeds up to 50mph were able to carry the flames towards an area of scattered homes, dry grass and Ponderosa pine trees on the outskirts of Flagstaff, authorities said....
ENVIRONMENT
KXRM

Here’s what fires are burning and where

COLORADO SPRINGS — Tuesday, several fires broke out across Southern Colorado that left first responders rushing to contain them and viewers working to learn more. Above is a map of which fires are still burning as of Wednesday morning. Below are links to FOX21’s previous coverage. Fort Lyon Fire Tuesday, the La Junta Fire Department […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Summit County, CO
Government
County
Summit County, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Jackson Hole Radio

Yellowstone swarmed by over 250 earthquakes

The University of Utah Seismograph Stations, responsible for the operation and analysis of the Yellowstone Seismic Network, tracked 254 earthquakes in the Yellowstone National Park region during March. The seismicity in Yellowstone was marked by two swarms: A swarm of 115 earthquakes, about 11 miles northeast of West Yellowstone, began...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

This US town just picked up 4 feet of snow in less than a week

April snow showers bring May flowers? Back-to-back snowstorms left residents measuring snow accumulations with yardsticks -- nearly 10 times the average snowfall for April. Two blockbuster April snowstorms struck one community in just a few days' time, leaving feet of snow. The late-season snow has piled up so high that it is setting records.
MINOT, ND
Daily Mail

Montana and North Dakota are hit by 'one-in-a-century' blizzard that has already dumped 47 INCHES of snow and closed I-94: Fears 20-foot tall snowdrifts will bury homes

Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Forest Service#Forest#The U S Forest Service
KXRM

Fire burning west of Monument

UPDATE (7:34 p.m.): The 320 Fire west of monument is 100% contained, according to the USFS. It burned approximately 0.25 acres. Firefighters remain on scene mopping up hotspots. EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The United States Forest Service (USFS) Pike-San Isabel has reported a half acre fire burning 6 miles west of Monument. The USFS […]
MONUMENT, CO
Daily Mail

Elderly couple are killed, 5,000 people ordered to evacuate and 200 homes are destroyed in devastating New Mexico wildfire which has wiped out more than 5,700acres

A raging New Mexico wildfire has killed two people and destroyed hundreds of homes as fire fighters struggle to contain the flames. The McBride Fire has destroyed more than 200 homes since it broke out Tuesday near the village Ruidoso, a vacation spot that draws thousands of tourists and horse racing fans every summer.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Satellite captures wildfires raging outside Santa Fe as New Mexico declares emergency

New Mexico is under a state of emergency after more than a dozen wildfires were reported over the weekend, including near the cities of Santa Fe and Albuquerque.Satellite imagery on Monday showed sizeable blazes in the Santa Fe National Forest, trailing massive smoke clouds.On Saturday, that forest fire, named the Calf Canyon Fire, had merged with the Hermits Peak Fire, The Associated Press reported, burning across 84 square miles. By Monday, the fires were 12 per cent contained, according to InciWeb, a government fire database, with the fire expected to grow over the day.AP reported that 20 wildfires in...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
OutThere Colorado

500 homes evacuated in northern Colorado Springs from fire caused by illegal work

Northern Colorado Springs got a scare Friday when 500 homes were evacuated in the wake of the Silver Charm fire, which was caused by allegedly illegal construction work. Smoke was visible near Interstate 25 and InterQuest Parkway at about 12:30 p.m. "Heavy fire in heavy fuels," fire officials said. As of 6:30 p.m., the Silver Charm fire had burned 17 acres and was 75% contained.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Independent

5,000 under evacuation orders as New Mexico wildfire rages

Douglas Siddens’ mother was among those who made it out with just the clothes on her back when a deadly, wind-fueled wildfire ripped through a mountain community in southern New Mexico.The RV park where she lived was reduced to “metal frame rails and steel wheels,” said Siddens, who managed the site“I had like 10 people displaced. They lost their homes and everything, including my mom,” he said.The fire has destroyed more than 200 homes and killed two people since it broke out Tuesday near the village Ruidoso, a vacation spot that draws thousands of tourists and horse racing fans every...
ENVIRONMENT
OutThere Colorado

Floridians reportedly start illegal campfire in Colorado park, leave scene

According to a park ranger in Colorado's Jefferson County, an illegal campfire was found burning in the area of West Mount Falcon. In video footage from the scene, one of two responding rangers describes that the fire was reported by a guest at the park, who said that those responsible for starting the fire were from Florida. Another ranger can be seen putting the blaze out. The ranger that's filming...
COLORADO STATE
NBC Chicago

More Evacuations Expected Near Dangerous Southwest Wildfires

Thousands of firefighters battled destructive wildfires in the Southwest as more residents prepared to evacuate Friday into the weekend in northern New Mexico where strong winds and dangerously dry conditions have made the blazes hard to contain. The biggest fire in the U.S. grew to more than 117 square miles...
LAS VEGAS, NM
OutThere Colorado

Wildfire burns 2,000-plus acres in Colorado, results in evacuation of entire town

Two large grass fires sparked in eastern Colorado on Tuesday, one of which resulted in the temporary evacuation of an entire town. A first fire sparked west of Las Animas and near the historic Bent's Old Fort attraction in the morning, now dubbed Bent's Fort Fire. Crews battled winds throughout the day, with gusty conditions causing the fire to flare up after a period of less activity.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Chilly Rain, Strong T-Storms And Even Snow Expected Sunday Night In Colorado

DENVER (CBS4) – Clouds will be on the increase throughout the day on Sunday and the wind speeds will pick up out of the southwest. This is all out ahead of a storm approaching Colorado. It was located around Salt Lake City on Sunday morning. While the wind won’t be as strong as we saw with the last storm it will still help create critical fire danger in many areas. The National Weather Service has issued Red Flag Warnings for a large part of central and southern Colorado. A warm southerly flow of air ahead of the storm will push highs into...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
43K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy