"You know, It would be a pretty nice day, if it wasn't for the wind" ~Everyone that has ever lived in Rochester, Minnesota. Cold winter days in Rochester, Minnesota are much more bearable, Spring actually feels like spring, and the outdoors are much more enjoyable when we get a break from the howling winds. Unfortunately, conditions are rarely calm here. Rochester was again named one of the windiest cities in America.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO