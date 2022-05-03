ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

eBay Refurbished Home & Garden Earth Month: Up to 70% off

moneytalksnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSave on pressure washers, lighting, drones, coffee makers, generators, air fryers, drill kits,...

www.moneytalksnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
moneytalksnews.com

Furniture Sale at Macy's: Up to 50% off + Extra 10% off

Apply coupon code "FRIEND" to save an extra 10% off indoor and outdoor furniture which are already marked up to half off. It includes sofas, patio furniture, recliners, rugs, beds, and dining sets. Shop Now at Macy's Tips Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.) Pictured is the Lexah 78" Fabric Sofa for $539.10 after coupon ($460 off).
SHOPPING
People

Amazon Quietly Launched a Bunch of Outdoor Decor Deals to Upgrade Your Patio, and Prices Are Up to 70% Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Now that warm weather is on the horizon, it's time to start sprucing up your outdoor space. In need of inspo? A good place to start is with the outdoor decor deals happening at Amazon this weekend.
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

The Game-Changing Amazon Find That Made My Filthy Kitchen Cabinets Look Brand New

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Last October, I moved in with friends in New York City. The apartment has been within our friend group for almost six years, with a rotating roster of people calling it home at one point or another. Needless to say, with so many different tenants and without ever having a deep clean between leases, there’s been time for a lot of grime to build up over the years. And the room that was hurting the most? The kitchen. When I moved in, I wiped cabinets, laid shelf liner, scrubbed the stove, and cleaned out the under-the-sink area, but there was one factor I’d missed until recently: my wood cabinet doors.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Shop Now
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Shopping
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Dated ’70s Rental Kitchen Gets a $180 Boho-Style Redo

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Want to know what’s trending for interiors this spring? Easy: Plaster furniture, floral prints, and arches are everywhere. And speaking of that last detail, one place arches are really making a statement is on kitchen cabinetry.
INTERIOR DESIGN
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
SheKnows

Shoppers ‘Pitched Out’ Their Dyson Vacuums Thanks to This Affordable Alternative — & It’s Now On Rare Sale For $60 Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Whenever you get pets, no matter how much you prepare, the pet hair invades your home. From your dark clothes to little nooks behind the fridge, pet hair is literally everywhere, and it seems like no matter how hard you try, it comes back five minutes later. We’ve tried vacuums, natural cleaners, and more to keep all the unwanted dirt and grim away to little avail. However, many are swarming to Best Buy right now over a vacuum that’s not only affordable but super powerful.
ELECTRONICS
Farm and Dairy

3 Bedroom home, vehicles, furniture, appliances, antiques, stoneware, and misc.

Directions: I-77 Fairplain Exit, Go North on RT 21 for approx. 8 miles to LEFT onto Walters Run Rd., house on LEFT. attached 2 car garage, Outbuilding, and Shed. Vehicles: 2003 F-250 Powerstroke with gooseneck hitch (270k miles) Guns: HiPoint mJK45, H&R m949 .22cal with holster, Ithaca m72 saddle gun .22, Browning m69 12ga, Marlin m80 .22 SLLR Bolt Action, Marlin m60SS .22LR, Daisy m25 BB gun, cap guns, Furniture: 3 piece dark cherry full bedroom set, 3 piece adjustable king bedroom set, dining table with 6 chairs, full bed, 4 drawer dresser, bookshelves, end tables, recliner chairs, nightstands, entertainment center, Appliances: GE Washer and dryer, 2 chest freezers, power air fryers, Household: Beer Steins, assortment of books, Disney movies, wall clock, kitchen accessories, Stoneware: Hamilton Jones #4 Greensboro PA, Hamilton #4, #4 jars, McCoy ovenproof plates, tea pitcher, Glassware: Almond Flair Japan Dishes, Atlas canning jars, Ball canning jars, soda pop bottles, corningware, Antiques: Magic chef gas range, Victrola record player, wicker bottom chair, antique croquet, tin cans, two guitars, assortment of games and toys, chest of drawers, insulators, cabbage cutter, National Washboard CO., mop bucket, French fry cutter, Oneida silverware, white sewing machines, Tools: Craftsman 6inch bench grinder, WEN single speed all saw, Craftsman 4hp 25gal air compressor, Craftsman ratchet set, Black and Decker circular saw.
RIPLEY, WV
Family Handyman

Should You Dust or Vacuum First?

Whether you’ve considered them or not, there are practical reasons for doing household cleaning chores in a certain order. Take vacuuming vs. dusting. The goal of both is to get rid of dust and dirt, but each can stir up more of both. So, should you vacuum first or...
HOME & GARDEN
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
Simplemost

10 Of Amazon’s Most-Adored Outdoor Furniture Sets

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. With doctors prescribing time in nature to patients and studies reporting that kids who...
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy