Nico Iamaleava’s NIL value soars as ‘Nico Mania’ captures Rocky Top

By Jeremy Crabtree about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
Chad Simmons/On3

Not only is five-star Nico Iamaleava one of the highest-ranked recruits in the Class of 2023, he also continues to improve his On3 NIL Valuation as one of the most potentially profitable athletes in the nation.

Leading up to and after the prized quarterback’s commitment to the Tennessee Volunteers, Iamaleava saw his On3 NIL Valuation increase by $284,000 to $339,000. That number jumped more this week, as his On3 NIL Valuation now stands at $779,000.

The 1,406% increase in his On3 NIL Valuation over the last 14 weeks comes on the heels of an impactful unofficial visit to Tennessee, news he was transferring to Long Beach (Calif.) Poly from Warren High School, and the announcement he was down to five schools.

It culminated with the commitment to the Volunteers.

The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

Furthermore, Nico Iamaleava is at No. 16 overall in the On3 NIL 100. The On3 NIL 100 is the first of its kind and the defacto NIL ranking of the top 100 high school and college athletes ranked by market valuation. Iamaleava also ranks second overall in the On3 High School Football NIL Rankings.

He only trails Five-Star Plus+ Class of 2023 quarterback Arch Manning on that list.

Nico Iamaleava already making most of NIL

It’s believed that Nico Iamaleava is the five-star recruit behind a reported potential $8 million NIL deal. It’s not been officially confirmed. But within 10 days of the deal being signed, Iamaleava committed to the Volunteers.

Since then, “Nico Mania” has captured Rocky Top.

During a recent unofficial visit to Knoxville, he promoted on social media a local ice cream shop. He then greeted fans there for more than 30 minutes. He also set Vols Twitter on fire when he appeared on Instagram Live wearing a Mike Honcho T-Shirt. Vols Nation knows the inside joke behind the shirt and nickname bestowed on Tennessee baseball outfielder Jordan Beck, who has also become a NIL sensation in his own right.

Everywhere he went on the visit, he was the main attraction. He paused to sign autographs and take pictures. Heck, at one point it took him 30 minutes to get to his car after playing in a 7-on-7 tournament at a local high school. There was even a man that rapped with Iamaleava while the cameras were rolling.

It was crystal clear that “Nico Mania” had taken hold in Knoxville. And NIL experts agree that’s going to make Iamaleava’s value shoot higher in the coming months and weeks.

“This is just the tip of the iceberg,” a NIL expert told On3. “If he’s the $8 million recruit, he has a whole another year in high school to further build his brand. And it looks like he’s off to a great start doing that.”

Nico Iamaleava’s accounts grew significantly

Since March 8, Nico Iamaleava has seen a massive increase all across the board on his Instagram, TikTok and Twitter accounts.

Nico Iamaleava now has more than 85,000 followers — up around 7,000 from late April. Moreover, his per On3 Per Post Value is now at $3,900.

Expect to see his social media presence and On NIL Valuation grow even further. That is especially true since he’s officially committed to the Volunteers. Look for more and more Tennessee fans to start to track him. For example, he added more than 1,000 new Twitter followers hours after he committed.

Nico Iamaleava is the No. 4 player overall in the country, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

He ranks as the No. 3 quarterback and second-best player in California, per the On3 Consensus.

On3 ranks Nico Iamaleava similar to others in the industry as the No. 5 overall player, third-best quarterback and second-ranked player in the Golden State.

