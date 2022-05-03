ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arch Manning has a massive NIL Valuation from On3

By Keegan Pope about 5 hours
 2 days ago
(Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning has quickly become one of the biggest high school football recruits ever. His last name and relation to a pair of famous uncles and a legendary grandfather fuel the attention the Five-Star Plus+ prospect receives.

His current On3 NIL Valuation stands at $3.1 million. That is largely with no social media presence on any platform either. Only two other high school athletes currently have NIL Valuations surpassing $2 million: viral basketball sensations Bronny James and Mikey Williams.

In the On3 NIL 100, which includes high school and college football and men’s basketball players, Manning is No. 3. He only sits behind James and Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young.

Manning has the least amount of total social media followers by far of players in the top 100. But he did recently join Twitter and has a verified account that only adds value to his brand. Yet, the Manning name carries more weight than any other in the football stratosphere. Across the board, the recruiting industry ranks Manning as the No. 1 prospect in the 2023 class.

About the On3 NIL Valuation

The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation is not a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. Instead, it signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

The NIL valuation is comprised of a number of dynamic data points that focus on two primary factors – an athlete’s social media presence and their level of athletic performance.

A base valuation is generated from the number of followers on each social media platform an athlete has (Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok). Each platform is weighted differently based on the number of marketing dollars that brands and advertisers typically spend on each.

With a baseline established through their individual social platforms, an athlete may also receive various boosts or penalties based on other factors. Individual player ranking, position value, game day performance, legacy, media exposure and more also factor into the NIL valuation.

Arch Manning commitment predictions

Arch Manning’s recruitment remains the biggest storyline in the college football world.

However, the latest intel from reporters and college coaches close to Manning’s recruitment indicates his recruitment is a three-team race between the Texas Longhorns, Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide.

“I would say it’s 33%, 33% and 33%,” one coaching contact close to Manning’s recruitment said. “We’ve got as good of a shot as anybody.”

Manning made much-publicized visits to all three schools in March and April. In addition, the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine favors the Crimson Tide (36.7%), Longhorns (30.2%) and Bulldogs (25.9%).

