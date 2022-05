Amazon is donating $2.2 million to help students from underserved communities in Seattle and Bellevue, Wash., afford basic necessities, the company announced Tuesday. Amazon first established its Right Now Needs Fund with a $2 million grant in 2018 in partnership with the nonprofits Alliance for Education and Bellevue LifeSpring. The money is intended to address students’ need for such things as food, shelter, clothing, and school supplies.

