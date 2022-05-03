ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Feinstein, Midori, Perlman headline Carnegie Ukraine benefit

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HP4wD_0fRbZhpE00
Singer Michael Feinstein appears at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022, left, violinist Midori appears at the 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors in Washington on May 21, 2021, center, and violinist Itzhak Perlman appears during a portrait session in New York on June 17, 2019. the trio will participate in a Carnegie Hall benefit concert for Ukraine on May 23. (AP Photo)

NEW YORK (AP) — Singer Michael Feinstein, violinists Itzhak Perlman and Midori and pianist Evgeny Kissin will perform at a Carnegie Hall benefit concert for Ukraine on May 23.

Soprano Angel Blue, mezzo-sopranos Denyce Graves and Isabel Leonard, jazz vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant, singers Jessica Vosk and Adrienne Warren, and mandolinist Chris Thile also will perform along with Carnegie Hall’s Ensemble Connect and the Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York, the Hall announced Tuesday.

Tickets for the concert in the main Stern Auditorium, priced at $90-$300, go on sale Wednesday. Proceeds will go to Direct Relief, a humanitarian aid organization that is working with Ukraine’s Ministry of Health and partners in the region to provide medical supplies to relief groups.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Spinal Tap Drummer Ric Parnell, a.k.a. ‘Mick Shrimpton,’ Dies at 70

Click here to read the full article. Ric Parnell, who played the fictional band Spinal Tap’s drummer Mick Shrimpton in the classic 1984 heavy metal “mockumentary” “This Is Spinal Tap,” has died at the age of 70, according to a post from the group’s Harry Shearer and Yahoo News. No cause of death was initially reported. Ric Parnell, our drummer in This is Spinal Tap, passed away today. No one ever rocked harder. — Harry Shearer (@theharryshearer) May 2, 2022 The group — fronted by actor-musicians Michael McKean (as David St. Hubbins), Christopher Guest (as Nigel Tufnel) and Shearer (as Derek Smalls)...
ROCK MUSIC
operawire.com

Bayerische Staatsoper Announces Cast Change for ‘Les Troyens’ Premiere

The Bayerische Staatsoper has announced a cast change for its performance of Berlioz’s “Les Troyens” on May 9, 2022. The company noted that Ekaterina Semenchuk will replace Anita Rachvelishvili in the role of Didon. Semenchuk is currently performing at the Munich company in a production of “Macbeth.”...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
operawire.com

Metropolitan Opera 2021-22 Review: Turandot, Cast B

(Credit: Metropolitan Opera / Marty Sohl) I could commence this review by going into the political implications and problematic circumstances surrounding this production, but another writer has already done an excellent job spotlighting all that. Instead, I am going to jump into the performance itself, the second in this run...
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Vache Baroque Festival Announces Ukraine Fundraiser

The Vache Baroque Festival has announced its Ukraine Fundraiser concert at Grosvenor Chapel in London on May 19, 2022. Featuring award-winning Kyiv-born pianist Sasha Grynyuk and a consort of Vache Baroque Singers, the program comprises music by Purcell and Baldassare Galuppi, along with 16th and 17th century Italian and English vocal music by Marenzio, Byrd, Dowland, Gibbons, and Handel.
FESTIVAL
Ultimate Classic Rock

Randy Rand, Autograph Founding Bassist, Dies

Randy Rand, founding bassist for the ‘80s hair metal group Autograph, has died. The rocker’s passing was confirmed in a post to Autograph’s social media pages. “It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts to announce the unexpected passing of our cherished friend and founding member of Autograph, Randy Rand,” the band’s message read. “Although beyond devastated, we find some comfort and solace knowing the last couple of years have been some of his happiest as an artist and as a performer. Randy was the consummate optimist and was so excited to see the new direction, creativity and renewed energy with the band. You could feel his excitement- as it was quite palpable with his playing abilities, performances and the way he interacted with his beloved fans.”
MUSIC
The Guardian

They got rhythm: the interwar British dance bands who pointed towards pop

In the 1920s and 1930s, boiling hot American jazz didn’t really suit the British reserve. So Britain created something of its own: the dance band, a regional variant whose seeds had been sown back in 1919 when the riotous Original Dixieland Jazz Band had arrived in London. They had played what sounded to British ears like banjo, clarinet, cornet and trombone all channelling different melodies at the same time. It had been confusing, but thrilling.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evgeny Kissin
Person
Michael Feinstein
Person
Chris Thile
Person
Cécile Mclorin Salvant
Person
Itzhak Perlman
NPR

Ron Carter at 85: tracks and stories from the life of a record-setting bassist

Walk into any record store, head to the jazz section and pull out an album at random (or tune into your favorite jazz public radio station) — there is a very good chance that NEA Jazz Master Ron Carter appears on whicever recording you end up listening to. Carter is the most-recorded jazz bassist, as officially certified by Guinness, and over the course of 2,200 albums and counting — from his tracks with Miles Davis in the 1960s to his album with Jack DeJohnette and Gonzalo Rubalcaba, which won a Grammy in 2022 — Carter's discography reads like a definitive history of jazz. His chameleonic command of musical situations paired with his technical chops have made him a first-call bassist since he first landed on the scene, as well as outside of it. Records with the likes of Aretha Franklin, Paul Simon and A Tribe Called Quest further illustrate Carter's reach.
MUSIC
The Associated Press

Ex-ABC anchor Gibson prodded out of retirement for podcast

NEW YORK (AP) — Former ABC News anchor Charles Gibson dropped completely out of the public eye upon his retirement in 2009. Now, prodded by his daughter Kate, he’s back. The two are collaborating on “The Book Case,” a weekly podcast on reading and authors produced by ABC Audio that debuted Monday and featured a conversation with Oprah Winfrey about her influential book club. The Gibsons will interview authors and, in general, do what they can to encourage reading.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NPR

85-year-old bassist Ron Carter has no plans on slowing down

Ron Carter is one of the most original, prolific and influential bassists in jazz history. In a career spanning six decades, he's appeared on more than 2,000 records and worked with greats like Aretha Franklin. Today, on Carter's 85th birthday, Tom Vitale has this look at his career. TOM VITALE,...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feinstein Midori#Carnegie Ukraine#Ap#Carnegie Hall#Ensemble Connect#Ukrainian#Stern Auditorium#Direct Relief#Ministry Of Health
operawire.com

Magdalena Kožená, Ekaterina Semenchuk & Judit Kutasi Lead Musikfest Berlin’s 2022 Season

Musikfest Berlin has announced its 2022 season featuring international orchestras and soloists. Here is a selection of the vocal highlights of the season. Lucy Crowe, Ann Hallenberg, Giovanni Sala, and William Thomas perform Beethiven’s Missa Solemnis with the Monteverdi Choir and Orchestre Révolutionnaire et Romantique. John Eliot Gardiner conducts.
WORLD
operawire.com

Will Liverman Awarded Metropolitan Opera’s Beverly Sills Artist Award

(Credit: Karen Almond / Met Opera) The Metropolitan Opera has named baritone Will Liverman the winner of the 2022 Beverly Sills Artist Award. The annual $50,000 award recognizes a gifted singer with a rising Met career. The award was established in 2006 by an endowment gift from the late Agnes Varis, a former Met board member.
PERFORMING ARTS
Variety

‘Wizard of Oz’ Violin Could Fetch $20 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. A 300-year-old violin, reputed to have been played on the Oscar-winning “Wizard of Oz” score, will go on the auction block next month and could fetch as much as $20 million. The rare Stradivarius belonged to Odessa-born Toscha Seidel, widely considered one of the greatest violinists of the 20th century, famed for his rich tone and emotional intensity. Estimates are that the violin could bring between $16 million and $20 million at auction, partly because of its excellent condition and partly because of its history. There are about 600 Stradivarius violins in existence worldwide; the...
MUSIC
operawire.com

Opéra de Monte-Carlo 2021-22 Review: Sir Bryn Terfel in Recital

On April 26th the Opéra de Monte-Carlo presented Sir Bryn Terfel in recital, marking the legendary bass-baritone’s first return to the Monaco stage since 2016, as his recital planned for February 2021 had been cancelled due to COVID travel restrictions. If one had to choose a single word...
PERFORMING ARTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
operawire.com

Elizabeth Bowman Named Editor for Opera Canada

Elizabeth Bowman joined the Opera Canada team as of May 1 to take on the role of editor for the magazine. For over 15 years, Ms. Bowman has specialized in public relations, communications, branding, and digital media strategy specifically focused on opera and classical performing arts. Through Bowman Media, she has worked directly with the Metropolitan Opera conductor James Gaffigan, mezzo-soprano Wallis Giunta, soprano Joyce El-Khoury and many more.
THEATER & DANCE
American Songwriter

Watch Norah Jones’ Soulful Performance of “Don’t Know Why” on ‘The Tonight Show’

Norah Jones just revisited her bluesy classic “Don’t Know Why” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and it’s just as good as it was in 2002. The New York songstress appeared on the talk show to promote the 20th-Anniversary reissuing of her debut album, Come Away With Me. The 44-track collection includes 22 previously unreleased tracks that detail the making of the album for the first time. The full collection is out everywhere now.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Creedence Clearwater Revival Documentary in Production With Jeff Bridges Narrating

You won’t need to “Run Through the Jungle” to catch a previously unreleased performance from Creedence Clearwater Revival (CCR) that’s over 50 years old. Deadline reveals that a documentary centered around the band’s concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London is in production, with none other than Jeff Bridges backing it all with his soulful voice as narrator. Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall is officially just “Up Around the Bend” under the watchful eye of Grammy-award winning director Bob Smeaton, who fans will know for his work on documentaries featuring bands including Nirvana, Jimi Hendrix, and The Band.
MOVIES
American Songwriter

Norah Jones Returns to Original Recordings from ‘Come Away With Me’ 20 Years Later

When Norah Jones submitted her debut Come Away With Me to her record label it was rejected. Initially recording the album at Allaire Studios in Woodstock, New York with a dream collective of musicians—Rob Burger on accordion and organ, guitarists Bill Frisell and Kevin Breit, bassist Lee Alexander, and drummers Brian Blade and Kenny Wollesen on drums—Come Away With Me was later rerecorded and remixed before its release in 2002. Still, those early sessions and even earlier demos marked a moment in time for the then 21-year-old artist making her first album.
MUSIC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

881K+
Followers
429K+
Post
401M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy