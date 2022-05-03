ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

New area code to be added to existing Northeast Florida 904 region

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 2 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There’ll be 904 and more: the Florida Public Service Commission has approved adding new area code to the Northeast Florida region currently covered by 904.

The new area code will come through an overlay plan, which means it will have the same boundaries as 904, which is expected to run out of new phone numbers by 2024, the PSC said.

“Northeast Florida continues to grow at a resounding pace, a tribute to its thriving communities and beautiful beaches,” PSC Chairman Andrew Fay said in a news release. “With popularity comes the need to meet the demand for new and additional phone lines. To meet that demand, we are approving a new area code that will replenish the supply of numbers to this area.”

Here’s how it works:

  • Existing customers will keep their current phone numbers; new customers, or customers adding additional lines, may receive the new area code.
  • Residents will need to dial the area code plus the seven-digit phone number to make local calls.

PSC said a 13-month implementation schedule will allow six months for network preparation and six months for permissive 10-digit local dialing and customer education.

The 904 area code began servicing the Northeastern portion of Florida in 1965. The 904 area code has approached exhaustion before, which resulted in a geographical split of the region and introduction of the 352 and 850 area codes. The last 904 geographic split occurred in 2001, which created the 386. Currently, the 904 area code serves Jacksonville, Jacksonville Beach, Middleburg, Yulee, Fernandina Beach, Orange Park, and other smaller communities.

The new area code number has not yet been revealed by the PSC.

For more information, residents can contact their local telephone carrier or call the PSC’s customer assistance line at 1-800-342-3552.

