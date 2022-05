Prepare to meet your new favorite party trick. And by “new,” we mean it actually dates back to the mid 19th century. This lil’ vintage copper mold was once used to create showstopping ice cream bombes, and it’s all shined up and ready to do it again. Here’s how it works: Line the mold with Swiss roll slices, then fill it with your favorite ice cream. (Or skip the Swiss roll and layer a few different flavors inside—your call.) Let it rest in the freezer, then unscrew the brass foot for easier unmolding come showtime. It comes complete with a matching lid for the grand reveal. Told you this was a party trick.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO