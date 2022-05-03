ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supreme Court Leak Reminds Us That Lawyers Are All Useful Idiots

By Joe Patrice
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Politico published a leaked draft of Samuel Alito’s majority opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, normal people started talking about the implications of upturning half a century of settled precedent and what the decision means for the future. Lawyers, on the other hand, bemoaned the...

