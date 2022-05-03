Wolf Administration Celebrates PA’s Tourism Industry During Visit to Local Businesses in Bedford, Urges Pennsylvanians to Support Their Favorite Local Shops

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania's Attorney General is filing a motion to have bail revoked for the former District Attorney in Somerset County.Jeffrey Thomas is facing new charges that were filed earlier this week.The new charges include assault, harassment, and reckless driving -- stemming from two alleged incidents that happened in May of 2021 and March of 2022.Thomas is already scheduled to go on trial on rape charges that were filed in a separate case in September.

SOMERSET COUNTY, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO