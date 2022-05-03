ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Wolf Administration Celebrates PA’s Tourism Industry During Visit to Local Businesses in Bedford, Urges Pennsylvanians to Support Their Favorite Local Shops

pa.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Wolf has proclaimed May 1-7, 2022, as “National Travel and Tourism and Small Business Week” in Pennsylvania. Bedford, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Deputy Secretary of Marketing, Tourism, & Film Carrie Fischer Lepore and Deputy Secretary of the Office of Technology and Innovation Steve D’Ettorre...

dced.pa.gov

Comments / 0

WBRE

Gov. Wolf pushes plan to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is pushing his proposed PA Opportunity Plan that would use American Rescue Plan dollars to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents. The $1.7 billion PA Opportunity Plan would assist families with child care, job training, broadband, transportation, and afterschool programs The proposal would use $500 million in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Gov. Wolf continues to push for $2k checks to Pennsylvanians

READING, Pa (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf (D) is continuing his call on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to pass legislation that would bring $2,000 checks to Pennsylvanians. Joined by Representative Manuel Guzman Jr., Gov. Wolf has continued to be vocal about using the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funded $500 million Opportunity Program to give […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Person
Tom Wolf
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
WGAL

Teenage girl reported missing in York County, Pennsylvania

LOWER WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Lower Windsor Township police in York County say a teenage girl has been reported missing. Police said Jinelys Ortiz Melendez, 17, was last seen last Thursday walking down the street from her home. Police said they think Melendez left with her boyfriend, Jomar Rivera,...
YORK COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

AG Josh Shapiro files motion to revoke bail of former Somerset Co. DA

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania's Attorney General is filing a motion to have bail revoked for the former District Attorney in Somerset County.Jeffrey Thomas is facing new charges that were filed earlier this week.The new charges include assault, harassment, and reckless driving -- stemming from two alleged incidents that happened in May of 2021 and March of 2022.Thomas is already scheduled to go on trial on rape charges that were filed in a separate case in September.
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Man Sentenced for Trafficking Cocaine

SCRANTON, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Felix Enrique Carrion, age 49, of Dingman’s Ferry, Pennsylvania, was sentenced this week to 94 months imprisonment to be followed by 6 years of supervised release by U.S. District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion for conspiracy to distribute cocaine and distribution of cocaine.
WTAJ

CENTRE POLICE: this yard item is attracting black bears

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Hibernation is over and bears are out and on the move. Phones at the Ferguson Township Police Department in Centre County are ringing with reported sightings. “We probably get about a dozen calls a week about bears.” said Sergeant Ryan Hendrick with the Ferguson Township Police Department. Ferguson police and the […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Officials address Pennsylvania’s growing addiction crisis

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania is facing a growing addiction crisis, that’s the word today from the Secretary of Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs. Secretary Jen Smith met today with Lackawanna County officials about the problem and possible solutions. Northeastern Pennsylvania is seeing a growing number of opioid related overdose deaths. Tonight on […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2 local schools named among best in Pa.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two local high schools have made U.S. News and World Report's list of top 10 schools in Pennsylvania.According to the new rankings, Peters Township High School is listed as the 7th best school in the state.Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12 is listed as the 9th best in Pennsylvania.To read the full list, click here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Daily Voice

$1M Powerball Ticket Sold In NJ, PA

Powerball tickets good for $1 million from the Saturday, April 30 drawing were sold in New Jersey and Pennsylvania over the weekend, NJ Advance Media reports. The retailers that sold the tickets were expected to be announced Monday, May 2. The winning numbers were 14, 21, 37, 44 and 63....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

California kingsnake found in Pa. barn

With the weather getting warmer, the wildlife is waking up, and people are bound to see more critters out and about. But what Midstate residents may not expect to see here is a snake from the other side of the country.
MANHEIM, PA

