Top Out Cafe Will Bowl You Over

By Hanna Rauworth
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTop Out Cafe’s chilled smoothie bowl might be the only dish in town that requires a signed...

New Haven Independent

Today’s Special: Skyler’s Rice Noodles In Garlic Chili Sauce

This is the story of a vegan-vegetarian, Arsenal-loving, English-style pub featuring rice noodles in garlic chili sauce. But first let’s get a few things straight. The Cannon, which opened last month inside a midnight-blue single-story flat-top structure on Dwight Street as a bar, restaurant, and gathering place, has a lot going for it — and not just the otherworldly rice noodles.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Axios

Vietnamese, fast and fresh from Pho Lucky

👋 Hello, Joe here. After a recent bus ride downtown, I walked north for lunch and landed at Pho Lucky on Woodward. I usually order pho at Vietnamese restaurants, but this time I went for a vermicelli bowl, also known as the Bun Thit Nuong. The dish comes with your choice of grilled chicken, pork or beef.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Taco John's Offers New Mango Shrimp Street Tacos

This summer, embrace the warm weather with new tropical-inspired tacos from Taco John's. The chain introduced Mango Shrimp Street Tacos this week, and the menu item is packed with flavor and freshness that will transport you to a breezy seashore with your first bite. The street tacos are made with...
RESTAURANTS
thespruceeats.com

Chocolate Granita Recipe

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) Chocolate granita is the most indulgent version of the frozen Italian dessert. Very simple to make, granita is flakier than sorbet, and anyone with a freezer and fork can pull it off. This chocolate granita recipe requires just a handful of common ingredients to create a perfectly rich treat that tastes like a moist chocolate cake with the texture of flaky snow.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Molly Yeh Just Took Yellow Cake To The Next Level And Instagram Is Impressed

In the world of cake flavors, yellow is as classic as it gets. The old standby — which food writer Deb Freeman heralds as "the only flavor when it comes to cake" in a Food52 article — is immaculate in its golden-hued simplicity and rich in taste due to its high ratio of sugar to flour and its generous helpings of butter and eggs. Yellow cake is delicious even in its plainest form, but you'll often see it dressed as the emoji-like platonic ideal of a birthday cake, covered in chocolate or vanilla frosting and separated into a couple of layers by more frosting. Even novice bakers will find it easy enough to make at home, but Betty Crocker's Super Moist Yellow Cake Mix and a jar of pre-made Rich & Creamy will do just fine in a pinch.
CELEBRITIES
recipesgram.com

2-Ingredient Moist Chocolate Cake

This delicious moist chocolate cake is the best chocolate baking dessert in its category! Simple and easy, you can prepare this treat anytime because you need only 2 ingredients to get a well moist, wonderfully prepared chocolate cake. Follow the cooking tips and surprise your family and friends with this amazing chocolate cake. Try the recipe:
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

How to Make Banana Pudding Cookies

Banana Pudding has been gracing potlucks and dinner tables for decades. Made with ripe bananas, whipped topping and vanilla wafer cookies, it’s a classic go-to dessert. I wanted to capture that flavor in a cookie, so I created a recipe that calls for banana cream pudding mix. It makes the softest cookie and it will stay that way for days! To make these banana pudding cookies even better, white chocolate chips are added to the mix for creaminess, and crushed Nilla Wafers bring that classic dessert feel. You’re going to want to make these again and again!
RECIPES
Fox11online.com

Big Mexican Breakfast Casserole

Preheat oven to 350. Spray 9x13-inch baking pan with non-stick spray. In large bowl combine eggs and milk. Add chili powder, cumin and salt. Whisk until completely combined. Line bottom of prepared baking pan with 4 corn tortillas, overlapping if necessary. Top tortillas with 1/3 of pico de gallo, 1/3 of bacon or sausage and 1/3 of each cheese. Repeat layers 2 more times beginning with 4 tortillas and ending with cheeses.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

I Tried 4 Quiche Lorraine Recipes and the Winner Is a Perfect 10

When I was growing up, my mother worked part-time in a tea shop, where she made quiche after quiche day after day. She was known around town as “the quiche lady” and I was frequently lucky enough to eat a slice or two. Over the years, I’ve eaten quiche from French cafés and made many of my own, and I continue to love the dish for its all-day appeal. Let’s just say that I have thoughts about quiche.
RECIPES
Gin Lee

Homemade pork sausage from ground pork

Whether you like sausage for breakfast or like to use it in other recipes, have you ever considered making homemade sausage? Today, I will be instructing you on how I make homemade pork sausage from ground pork. If you don't eat pork, that is okay too. Because with this sausage recipe, you can substitute the ground pork for ground chicken, ground venison, and or ground turkey.
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

The Breakfast Staple Ree Drummond Has 'Endless Love' For

They say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Ree Drummond, AKA The Pioneer Woman, just might agree. Known for her hearty home cooking, the cooking show host has shared many of her "wake-up worthy" breakfast recipes with the Food Network. Some of her favorite morning meals include buttery, gooey cinnamon rolls drizzled with icing, as well as mini muffin tin egg "casseroles.” When it comes to Southwestern-inspired staples, Drummond said on her blog that she "loves" migas, a skillet scramble made with eggs, tomatoes, onions, peppers, cheese, and, "the defining ingredient,” broken-up pieces of fried tortillas.
RECIPES
Mashed

Baskin-Robbins Just Dropped A New Non-Dairy Flavor

Long gone are the days when having a lactose intolerance meant missing out on enjoying a delicious bowl of ice cream. Today, there are a wide variety of dairy-free ice creams to choose from, boasting a long list of flavors including everything from strawberry to salted caramel. With the recent increase in sales of plant-based milks and cheeses (via Food Institute), it's no wonder why ice cream chains like Baskin-Robbins would want a scoop of the action.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

The Best Powdered Sugar Substitutes, According to a Baking Expert

If you’re into baking, you probably have powdered sugar on hand most of the time. It’s a key component in buttercream frosting and icing and is used for dusting over cakes, cookies, beignets, French toast casserole, and cheese blintzes, to name just a few uses. But if you’re starting a baking project and just realized you don’t have powdered sugar on hand, there’s no need to fret or run to the grocery store. Try one of the powdered sugar substitutes below the next time you’re in need.
FOOD & DRINKS
Food Network

Lindt Launches a Line of Oat Milk Chocolate Bars

Great news for people who love milk chocolate, but avoid dairy: Lindt is releasing a new line of “classic recipe” chocolate bars made with oat milk. Touted as the first nationally available “non-dairy, milk-style” chocolate bars offered by a major chocolate brand, the plant-based bars are available in two varieties: Lindt Classic Recipe OatMilk and Lindt Classic Recipe OatMilk Salted Caramel.
FOOD & DRINKS
Houston Chronicle

Air fryer granola with chocolate and chile is our crunchy ideal

I find granola a truly inspired concept. It's oats at their best, not mushy nor lost in an anemic energy bar. I can eat it sitting down, standing up, on-the-go or whenever the craving beckons (read: all the time). But as much I love granola, it has never been as...
FOOD & DRINKS
Fox11online.com

French Onion Breakfast Strata

This recipe is from Lamers Dairy for more information and products they offer, click here!. 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, plus more to grease baking dish. Rub olive oil throughout a 9x13 (or similar size) baking dish. In a medium bowl, whisk together the oil, onion dip mix, and...
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Delicious Earthquake Cake

Earthquake cake is one of my favorite desserts this season! So chocolatey, moist, and creamy! It is easy to prepare and the final product is a real earthquake, messy and tasty!. Ingredients:. 1 cup pecans, chopped. 1 cup flaked coconut. 25 ounces (1 box) chocolate cake mix. 8 ounces (1...
RECIPES
Food52

The 15 Best New(ish) Snacks We've Ever Tasted

We've been eating a lot of snacks recently. "Why?" you might wonder. Well, for science—but also for our newest tradition at Food52. Meet The Crunchies: Our search for the best new(ish) snack out there. To put it simply, we're celebrating all kinds of tasty treats from small businesses that...
FOOD & DRINKS

