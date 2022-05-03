Top Out Cafe Will Bowl You Over

They say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Ree Drummond, AKA The Pioneer Woman, just might agree. Known for her hearty home cooking, the cooking show host has shared many of her "wake-up worthy" breakfast recipes with the Food Network. Some of her favorite morning meals include buttery, gooey cinnamon rolls drizzled with icing, as well as mini muffin tin egg "casseroles.” When it comes to Southwestern-inspired staples, Drummond said on her blog that she "loves" migas, a skillet scramble made with eggs, tomatoes, onions, peppers, cheese, and, "the defining ingredient,” broken-up pieces of fried tortillas.
