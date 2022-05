Sometimes a hard fought, close loss can feel like a win. If you’re the Phoenix Suns, however, a playoff win can give off the same gut-punch feeling as a brutal loss. The Suns dominated the Dallas Mavericks in a wire-to-wire beat down Monday night to take a 1-0 lead in the Western Conference Semifinals. Phoenix led by as many as 21 points. There were no ties. There were no lead changes. Just pure dominance.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO