ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Grassroots movement promotes organic lawn care in Missoula

By Megan Mannering
Q2 News
Q2 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RcvIl_0fRbTuhL00

MISSOULA - When hints of summer hit, you may be getting the itch to get outside and work in your yard, but having the perfect lawn and using conventional methods to get it comes at a cost.

“It has huge health effects,” said Missoulian Alison Reintjes.

She’s an advocate for organic lawncare, but first and foremost, Reintjes is a mom to twins.

As a mom, she worries about the toxins that end up on fields, in the river, and in the air and ultimately impact her children, so she’s digging into the root of the problem.

“Grow Safe Non-Toxic Missoula is a group of local volunteers who came together back in July of 2021 and founded a nonprofit,” explained Reintjes. “We are entirely volunteer run, and we are all currently mothers. All of us were concerned about the health and safety of the pesticides and synthetic fertilizers used on our lawns.”

Depending on the product, these toxins can affect the nervous system , irritate skin and eyes, impact hormones and the respiratory system.

“They are water soluble, so they make their way into our rivers and streams that we love so much here in Missoula,” added Reintjes.

So it’s mothers advocating for Mother Nature, and pushing an organic agenda. They hope it catches on across Missoula, and the best way to begin is in your own backyard.

“The first thing you can do in your own lawn would be to stop using the synthetic pesticides and fertilizers,” said Reintjes. “And if you want to take the next step, try aerating your lawn at least once a season and adding compost and natural fertilizer.”

She also recommends cutting your grass at a longer length and avoiding overwatering your lawn.

The steps are simple enough. It’s the cultural shift Grow Safe Non-Toxic Missoula is pursuing.

“Because the protections aren't there on the federal and state level, what we do at the grassroots level is wildly important,” confirmed Reintjes.

For a guide to organic lawncare, visit Grow Safe Non-Toxic Missoula online .

Comments / 0

Related
K945

Don’t Touch These Worms They Can Hurt You and Your Pets

Last year I discovered Hammerhead flatworms. I had never heard of these worms until I started seeing them pop up all over my newsfeed. The "invasive species" of worms are popping up all over Louisiana due to the recent rain. The bad part is that it is going to get worse and we just started seeing them. These worms aren't little by any means, they can get up to a foot long.
LOUISIANA STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Popular Food Chain Closes its Doors on Idaho For Good

Last week a story was written about restaurants that no longer are in Twin Falls, and ironically on the same weekend, the last of a popular restaurant chain closed in Idaho. Many restaurants have come and gone during the pandemic, with some struggling even before the pandemic began. A popular chain that used to be on every other commercial and use to be on many corners and in many shopping centers has left the state, and potentially for good.
TWIN FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Society
Local
Montana Society
City
Missoula, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawns#Lawn Care#Pesticides#Compost#Fertilizer
MIX 106

What is Idaho’s Most “Hippie” Town?

Idaho is not a state where you think of a lot of hippies, but alas we do have a hippie town - at least according to Thrillist. The website laid out the Best Hippie Town in Every State. Any guesses what Idaho's is?. First lets take a look at some...
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
Family Handyman

9 Perennials You Should Divide in Spring

Want free perennials? Divide perennials in spring so you'll have more to transplant in your garden and share with family and friends. Springtime is prime time to divide perennials, especially those that bloom in summer and fall. Dividing in spring gives the young perennial divisions several weeks to establish before the weather heats up.
GARDENING
BobVila

No Mow May: 8 Reasons to Let Your Lawn Grow for a Month

First popularized in 2019 in the United Kingdom, No Mow May has taken root here in the United States. In 2020, Appleton, Wisconsin, became the first state in the country to adopt the practice in which you allow your lawn to grow throughout the month of May without mowing, watering, or fertilizing. Now, several communities are taking part in the effort.
GARDENING
Distinctly Montana

A Coward's Guide to the Scariest Ways to Die In Montana

A Coward's Guide to the Scariest Ways to Die In Montana They say freezing to death can be quite pleasant once delirium starts to set in. That is, pleasant enough at least when stacked up against nastier alternatives. We’re talking the real doozies. And since Montanans need little impetus to brag about the peculiarities of our state, the editorial staff of Distinctly Montana have prepared a very short...
MONTANA STATE
104.3 WOW Country

A Grizzly Bear in Idaho is Killing Livestock and Fish and Game Can’t Trap Him

Livestock in Northern Idaho is being ravaged by a big grizzly bear in the area. According to North Idaho News Facebook post based off of Idaho Fish and Game information, "Idaho Fish and Game officers suspect a grizzly bear attacked and killed a llama and a sheep on private land in the Panhandle Region on the evening of April 5 Idaho Fish... on private land near the town of Naples in Boundary County... If a grizzly bear is captured, Fish and Game will work with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service staff to collect biological data including DNA, measurements, sex and age. If the bear is relocated, a GPS collar will be placed on it for future tracking of its movements and behaviors."
BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID
Q2 News

Q2 News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy