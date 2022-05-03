ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

2022 NFL draft: What Devin Lloyd brings to the Jacksonville Jaguars' defense

By Laurie Fitzpatrick
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sia43_0fRbTLFG00

Looking back at the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 2022 draft picks, it’s abundantly clear that they were defensive minded. Five out of their seven selections were defensive players. It only makes sense after examining the team last year. Not only do they need more pressure on quarterbacks, but they also need help from behind the line of scrimmage.

So that is why after grabbing defensive lineman Travon Walker first overall, the Jaguars traded their 33rd, 106th and 180th selections to move up to the 27th pick. They selected Devin Lloyd, linebacker from the University of Utah. The Jaguars expect both Walker and Lloyd to make an impact immediately.

Here are Lloyd’s biggest strengths and how he will come in and help this struggling defense.

Lloyd has ideal length at, 6-foot-2, weighing in at 237 pounds. While at Utah, he had 255 career tackles, including 149 solo tackles, 16.5 sacks and 43 tackles for loss. In just this past season, he had 110 total tackles, 22 tackles for loss and eight sacks. The Jaguars are pairing him up with their newest linebacker, who led the league tackles last year, Foye Oluokun, formerly from the Atlanta Falcons.

In the clip below, Lloyd is lined up on the strong side of the offense paired with another inside linebacker to his right. He remains patient behind the line of scrimmage but penetrates the running lane to stop the ball carrier in his tracks.

Similar to what defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell ran with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers he will run with the Jaguars. Instead of designating a middle linebacker and weak-side backer, there will be two inside linebackers, Oluokun and Lloyd.

When Caldwell was with the Buccaneers as a linebackers coach from 2019-2021, they led the league in rushing defense. Only allowing 82.5 yards per game and held a defensive rushing average of 3.72 yards per carry. It’s no wonder that the Jaguars coaching staff brought him in to help in the AFC South. When the Buccaneers faced off against Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans in week 8 of Caldwell’s first season. They held Henry to only 72 yards on the ground. We should expect the Jaguars’ two tackling machines, Oluokun and Lloyd to be used in a similar way as Lavonte David and Devin White was used with the Buccaneers.

In the clip below, the Buccaneers have one nose tackle, two defensive ends, and two outside linebackers standing up. The Jaguars will have a similar look with Walker as a defensive end, (5 or 4i) but who could also play as a standing outside linebacker as well.

Lloyd will play the overhang linebacker behind the line of scrimmage stopping run plays as they form and Oluokun watching cutbacks, as someone who can get sideline to sideline.

In the clip below, we can see how efficient Lloyd is when shooting gap and stopping ball carriers behind the line of scrimmage. Him and Oluokun will often switch positions. For now, Oluokun will wear the green dot, and Chad Muma, in the future, will take that role.

As a former safety in high school, Lloyd has unique instincts in coverage. At Utah, he finished the 2021 season as the only Pac-12 player with three career interception returns for touchdowns.

At the next level when offenses come out in spread or two tight end (22,12) personnel, Lloyd can pop out in man coverage and also defend the underneath zone.

In the two clips below, Lloyd has the length and speed to keep up with tight-ends up the seam when in man; and the ability in zone coverage to jump shorter routes.

According to teamrankings.com, the Jaguars were bottom five in the league in the following statistics: first quarter points given up (7.0), time of possession allowed (32:38), completion percentage (69%), least incompletions forced per game (9.8), opponent fumbles per game (0.7), yards per point (13.1), and opponent passer rating (100.8).

All of this means that they need to have more pressure at the line of scrimmage and to also be more disruptive at the catch point. The Jaguars newest Lloyd can provide this pressure and also eliminate downfield threats.

Expect this defense to run 3-4, 4-3 hybrid, with 2-4-5 looks as well. Similar to what the Jaguars ran last year with linebacker, Josh Allen. In the clip below, Allen dropped back into coverage, as the inside linebacker and fifth defensive back rushed the passer.

Walker, Allen and Lloyd can all handle these responsibilities. Walker has experience dropping back into coverage, as Lloyd can rush the quarterback. Also, instead of having two safeties on the field, in a 4-3 defense, Muma will come in play as another inside linebacker with running back responsibility. Lloyd and Oluokun can stay in coverage, with the three cornerbacks and one safety in the secondary.

With a much better front seven, expect the Jaguars’ defense to throw a lot of different looks out there. Jaguars now have complete freedom to rush the passer with blitzes and stunts, knowing Lloyd can be there to disrupt passing lanes and stop ball carriers at the line of scrimmage.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Everyone's Making The Same Joke About The Jaguars Owner

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, comments from Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan about Urban Meyer started making the rounds. Khan made it clear he lost respect for head coach Urban Meyer, which facilitated Meyer's firing. He said it had nothing to do with the losses the Jaguars were racking up. "It was...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Jaguars Reportedly Signing Notable College Quarterback

Over the weekend, it was announced that Brown quarterback EJ Perry was joining the Philadelphia Eagles. On Tuesday, however, it was announced that he’s actually heading to the Sunshine State instead. Perry’s agent, Sean Stellato, told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that his client is signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He’ll...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Football
State
Utah State
Yardbarker

PFF: Carson Wentz Won't Succeed With Washington Commanders

And with post-draft grades flowing in for the 2022 class of rookies, analysts and experts are already pointing out spots on NFL rosters with clear holes and needs to fill in the next 12 months. Another wave of free agency, and even a few trades, usually follow the NFL Draft...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Buccaneers#Titans#2022 Nfl Draft#American Football#The University Of Utah#The Atlanta Falcons
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

One thing to love about each of the Jets' 2022 NFL draft picks

The Jets added seven new players during the 2022 NFL draft. Each one carries a unique skill set that will hopefully get New York back on track after a 4-13 season. Joe Douglas used this year’s draft to land Gang Green a potential lockdown cornerback, a new top target for Zach Wilson, an intriguing pass rusher and the second part of what could be a dynamic backfield duo. Douglas still has work to do to get the Jets ready to go for training camp, but there is plenty for New York to be excited about when it comes to its incoming group of rookies.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
FanSided

Did Landon Collins foreshadow Commanders reunion on Instagram?

Though the Washington Commanders seemingly had a strong draft, they still have myriad roster holes to address over the next few weeks. Since Ron Rivera took over as head coach and lead personnel decision-maker, the post-draft free agency cycle has been his bread and butter. Last offseason, Charles Leno Jr., Bobby McCain and Ricky Seals-Jones were all had in May.
NFL
Yardbarker

Chris Simms Tabs Matt Corral QB1 of the 2022 NFL Draft Class

Kenny Pickett and Malik Willis. Those were the two names everyone had been mocking to the Panthers since January. However, the quarterback the Panthers actually landed on was Matt Corral out of Ole Miss. When you look at the top quarterbacks in the class, Pickett was deemed the most "pro-ready",...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Daily Record

Jacksonville Jaguars hire Drew Frick as real estate and development VP

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced May 3 the hiring of Drew Frick, former president of Gate Petroleum Co.’s real estate subsidiary, to lead the team’s Downtown development plans. The Jaguars said Frick will fill the new role as senior vice president of real estate development. The team said Frick...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
10NEWS

'Dream Forever': Jameis Winston graduates from Florida State University

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston graduated this past weekend from Florida State University. The 28-year-old New Orleans Saints QB returned to Tallahassee to accept his diploma. According to Sports Illustrated, Winston had been taking online classes since being drafted in 2015. He reportedly majored...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

105K+
Followers
151K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy