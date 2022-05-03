Today in Data: Living Paycheck to Paycheck Means Revolving Credit Debt

With interest rates on the rise, it’s more important than ever to know your credit score and, if it’s not in the best of shape, take steps to improve it. A good credit score can make your financial life a lot easier, by helping you qualify for lower interest rates on everything from credit cards and personal loans to student loans and mortgages. Getting a lower rate means lower monthly payments and better monthly cash flow.

