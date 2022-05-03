ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Today in Data: Living Paycheck to Paycheck Means Revolving Credit Debt

By PYMNTS
pymnts
pymnts
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new study finds that consumers who live from paycheck to paycheck are more likely to revolve credit card debt. $3.2...

www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

‘The weight of this debt is crushing’: I’m 74, and a retired speech-language pathologist with a student-loan debt of $200K. Am I obliged to pay it off?

I have not seen anyone address student-loan debt for people over 70 years of age. I am a 74-year-old retired speech-language pathologist with a student-loan debt of $200,000. I’m on a fixed income, and the weight of this debt is crushing even with income-based repayment. I have no hope of ever repaying this debt. Shouldn’t there be an age at which student-loan debt is canceled?
PERSONAL FINANCE
Motley Fool

3 Mistakes to Avoid While Paying Off Credit Card Debt

Don't fall victim to these pitfalls. Paying off credit cards could help your credit score improve and limit the amount of interest you rack up. It's important to approach your debt payoff strategically so the process goes more smoothly. Credit card debt is bad news. For one thing, owing too...
CREDITS & LOANS
WVNews

Why This Couple Uses 6 Bank Accounts, And You Should Too

Even before a global pandemic upended people's lives and finances, only about one third of Americans were actually financially independent. And the number drops precipitously when you take into account families with children and people under the age of 50. But Courtney and Ryan Luke are shaking up the financial...
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Revolving Credit#Paycheck#Credit Card Debt#Revolve#Lendingclub
Fortune

7.5 million student loan borrowers will get a ‘fresh start’—and a credit score boost—when payments resume

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When the Biden administration announced earlier this month that the pause on federal student loan payments will be extended through August, it presented an additional change that could boost the credit scores of millions of borrowers: pulling them out of default.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
ZDNet

How to get pre-approved for a Chase credit card

One aspect of applying for credit cards that deters people is the risk of getting a credit check without getting approved. Credit checks cause a temporary decrease in credit ratings, and going through that without a new credit card can be more than a bit disheartening. However, being selected for a credit card pre-approval can alleviate this problem.
CREDITS & LOANS
SFGate

7 Steps to Improve Your Credit Score Right Now

With interest rates on the rise, it’s more important than ever to know your credit score and, if it’s not in the best of shape, take steps to improve it. A good credit score can make your financial life a lot easier, by helping you qualify for lower interest rates on everything from credit cards and personal loans to student loans and mortgages. Getting a lower rate means lower monthly payments and better monthly cash flow.
SHOPPING
CNBC

Your credit card debt is about to get a lot more expensive

Credit card debt is creeping up as consumers face rising prices almost across the board. The Federal Reserve's next rate hike will only make it more expensive to carry a balance. Consumers are putting more purchases on plastic — and paying more for the privilege. Rising prices have caused...
CREDITS & LOANS
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
11K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy