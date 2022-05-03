ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macy’s Accelerating Small-Store Rollout

Macy’s Inc is fast-tracking the opening of its smaller department store footprint, expecting that retail outposts with fewer products and more digital services in areas where customers run daily errands will attract more shoppers, according to a Tuesday (May 3) report in The Wall Street Journal. The COVID-19...

