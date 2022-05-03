Downtown Alive! Bach Lunch with the Cypress Lake Quintet

Please whatever you were planning on doing THIS Friday here in Mandan cancel it. So let me ask you something, were you thinking about just going home after work this Friday and doing the same old thing? Watching Netflix until you fall asleep on your couch around 9:45 pm? Please don't tell me your significant other has plans for you to watch "The Notebook" together" ( the gas chamber would a lot more fun than that ) - As I said at the start, drop everything you have planned and head out to the Dakotah Speedway this Friday for their season opener!

MANDAN, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO