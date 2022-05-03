ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naugatuck, CT

NEWS CONFERENCE: Naugatuck firefighter hurt battling fire

Eyewitness News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWS CONFERENCE: CT's Reproductive Rights Caucus responds to Roe v. Wade opinion leak. CT's Reproductive Rights Caucus responds to the conservative-leaning Roe V. Wade leaked opinion. iCAM VIDEO:...

www.wfsb.com

Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Deadly fire under investigation in Waterbury

NEWS CONFERENCE: CT's Reproductive Rights Caucus responds to Roe v. Wade opinion leak. CT's Reproductive Rights Caucus responds to the conservative-leaning Roe V. Wade leaked opinion. iCAM VIDEO: 2 dead in Waterbury fire. Updated: 5 hours ago. Two people were found dead when firefighters responded to a fire in Waterbury...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

‘Mayday’ called during Naugatuck fire

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – A ‘mayday’ was called during a fire in Naugatuck on Andrew Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. According to officials, a firefighter was working in a narrow hallway when he slipped and fell. A mayday was called to have other firefighters help rescue him from the home. The firefighter was brought to a […]
NAUGATUCK, CT
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
The Independent

Kyleen Waltman, who lost both arms in pit bull attack, asks mum to hold her hand

A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
ACCIDENTS
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Voice

20-Year-Old Killed In Two-Vehicle Milford Crash

An investigation is underway after a 20-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Connecticut. Police responded to a report of a crash in New Haven County at the intersection of Boston Post Road and Cedarhurst Lane in Milford at about 7:20 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, according to the Milford Police Department.
MILFORD, CT
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 12

Police search for suspect wanted in deadly Connecticut assault

Police in New York and Connecticut are asking for the public’s help to find a car that was involved in a deadly assault. Port Chester police shared a Facebook post written by Connecticut State Police who say they were called to Chaplin Sunday for an assault and found a deceased man.
i95 ROCK

Is it Legal to Bury a Beloved Pet in Your Yard in Connecticut?

A dear friend of mine recently lost his dog, and he buried his pup on his property in Bethlehem. When my wife and I lost our two Chihuahuas in the 2010's, we had them cremated directly from the vet's office. It's bad enough that you lose your beloved pet, but in some cases, you're faced with what to do with their remains.
BETHLEHEM, CT
NBC Connecticut

Pedestrian in Distress on I-84 East in Waterbury Taken to Hospital

A pedestrian on Interstate 84 east in Waterbury who state police said was in distress on Tuesday has been taken to a hospital. Troopers said they were advised of a pedestrian in distress on I-84 east near exit 25 around 10:30 a.m. State police, firefighters and EMS responded to the...
WATERBURY, CT
Stamford Advocate

Feds found 11,000 bags of fentanyl in Waterbury man’s storage facility

A Waterbury man faces up to 50 years in prison after police found 11,000 bags of fentanyl, 99 grams of heroin and firearms in his storage unit, according to federal prosecutors. Lenwood Gatling, 38, pleaded guilty Monday in federal court in Hartford to possession with intent to distribute 100 grams...
WATERBURY, CT
Stamford Advocate

CT TV host taking break after sons killed in Branford car crash

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The host of WTNH News 8’s “Capitol Report” is taking a break after his two sons were killed in a car crash last week. Jodi Latina, News 8’s chief political correspondent, will fill in for longtime...
BRANFORD, CT

