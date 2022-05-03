ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

2022 Ohio Primary Election live updates

By Ohio Capital Journal Staff
Ohio Capital Journal
Ohio Capital Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kVmxh_0fRbR0rg00

Photo by Hill Street Studios/Getty Images.

Throughout the day, Ohio Capital Journal staff will post live updates to this feed on the 2022 Ohio Primary Election.

Key Events

1 day ago

DeWine, Husted celebrate primary victory as they hold off three challengers

1 day ago

Vance has won hotly contested Ohio GOP U.S. Senate primary, AP says

1 day ago

Downballot statewide races set for Ohio attorney general, sec. of state, auditor and treasurer

1 day ago

AP calls Ohio Democratic governor primary for Whaley

1 day ago

AP calls GOP governor primary for incumbent DeWine

1 day ago

Whaley jumps out to an early lead

1 day ago

AP calls Dem Senate race for Tim Ryan

1 day ago

Some primary day photographs

2 days ago

Primary Election Day voting: What you need to know

1 day ago

DeWine, Husted celebrate primary victory as they hold off three challengers

By: David DeWitt - Tuesday May 3, 2022 11:21 pm

Photographer Graham H. Stokes was on hand for the DeWine/Husted campaign victory after they defeated a trio of GOP primary challengers for the Ohio governor nomination this year.

Gov. Mike DeWine was first elected in 2018 after joining forces with Husted against former Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor. This year, DeWine faced challenges from former Congressman Jim Renacci, former state Rep. Ron Hood, and cattle farmer Joe Blystone.

DeWine will now go up against former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley in the November general election. Whaley defeated former Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley Tuesday night in the Democratic primary.

Last updated: 11:21 pm

1 day ago

Vance has won hotly contested Ohio GOP U.S. Senate primary, AP says

By: David DeWitt - 9:40 pm

The Associated Press has projected venture capitalist J.D. Vance as the winner of the Ohio Republican nomination for U.S. Senate. Vance will face Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan this November in the race to replace outgoing incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Rob Portman.

1 day ago

Downballot statewide races set for Ohio attorney general, sec. of state, auditor and treasurer

By: David DeWitt - 9:24 pm

All current statewide Ohio Republican officeholders won their primaries Tuesday in unofficial results, including Attorney General Dave Yost, Secretary of State Frank LaRose, Auditor Keith Faber, and Treasurer Robert Sprague.

On the Democratic side, state Rep. Jeffrey A. Crossman will face Yost for AG; Forest Park Council Member Chelsea Clark will face LaRose for secretary of state; Nelsonville Auditor Taylor Sappington will face Faber for auditor, and Marion Mayor Scott Schertzer will face Sprague for treasurer.

1 day ago

AP calls Ohio Democratic governor primary for Whaley

By: David DeWitt - 8:57 pm

The Associated Press has called the race for the nomination for governor in the Ohio Democratic primary for former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley. Whaley had faced another former mayor, Cincinnati’s John Cranley, in the race.

1 day ago

AP calls GOP governor primary for incumbent DeWine

By: David DeWitt - 8:46 pm

The Associated Press has called the Ohio GOP primary for the nomination of governor for incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine , who was first elected in 2018. DeWine had faced a challenge from former Congressman Jim Renacci, former state Rep. Ron Hood, and cattle farmer Joe Blystone.

Last updated: 8:47 pm

1 day ago

Whaley jumps out to an early lead

By: Marty Schladen - 8:12 pm

With about 38,000 absentee ballots counted, former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley jumped out to a big early lead over former Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley in the Democratic gubernatorial primary. With that sliver of the vote in, Whaley led Cranley by a margin of 68% to 32%.

1 day ago

AP calls Dem Senate race for Tim Ryan

By: Susan Tebben - 8:07 pm

The Associated Press and the New York Times have named Tim Ryan the winner of the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate. He faced Morgan Harper and Traci Johnson in the race. Polls closed in the state at 7:30 p.m., and results are still unofficial.

Last updated: 8:08 pm

1 day ago

Some primary day photographs

By: David DeWitt - 6:05 pm

Ohio Capital Journal Freelance Photographer Graham H. Stokes has been out at polling places around Columbus capturing the 2022 Ohio Primary Election Day. Here are some photographs from Stokes.

Last updated: 7:09 pm

2 days ago

Primary Election Day voting: What you need to know

By: David DeWitt - 10:59 am

As Ohioans head to the polls today for in-person voting, here is information from the Ohio Secretary of State on what you need to know about casting your ballot.

Where do I vote?

On Election Day, you must cast your ballot in your precinct at your designated polling place between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. If you do not know where your designated precinct or polling place is located, please contact your county board of elections or click here to search for your polling place online .

How do I mark my ballot?

Instructions for marking and casting your ballot are posted in each polling place. If you have any questions about how to mark or cast your ballot, or if you have incorrectly marked a ballot, immediately contact a precinct election official for instructions before you continue.

May I receive assistance in voting?

A voter with a physical or mental disability, or a voter who is unable to read or write, may be assisted by anyone of the voter’s choice, except a candidate who appears on the ballot in that precinct, the voter’s employer or the employer’s agent, or an officer or agent of the voter’s union. A voter may also be assisted by two poll workers (each of a different political party). No one who assists a voter may disclose any information about how that person voted. For more information about access for voters with disabilities, please click here .

Will I need an ID to vote?

Yes. All voters must bring acceptable identification to the polls in order to verify their identity, though it does not have to be a photo ID. Click here for a list of acceptable forms of identification.

Last updated: 11:03 am

The post 2022 Ohio Primary Election live updates appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal .

The Independent

Voices: Marjorie Taylor Greene is finally facing some consequences. Her insurrectionist friends might soon, too

This week, Marjorie Taylor Greene finally faced some consequences for her support of the January 6 insurrection. Free Speech for People, an election and campaign finance reform organization, brought a lawsuit on behalf of state voters. They argued that Greene’s comments and actions violate the 14th Amendment, which holds that anyone “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” is barred from running for federal or state office. Greene is implicated in the planning of the event that became the riot, and has also defended the insurrection in the recent past, saying it was in line with the Declaration of Independence’s call to...
POLITICS
