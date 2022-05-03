ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citra, FL

Gallery: North Marion Colts Defeat Lake Weir Hurricanes

By Photos By Bruce Ackerman/Ocala Gazette
Ocala Gazette
Ocala Gazette
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

North Marion’s Jake Tompkins (22) wears a cowboy hat as he celebrates his home run on...

www.ocalagazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ocala Gazette

Gallery: West Port Wins District Championship

The West Port dugout empties to celebrate with Reilly Bair after her 2nd inning grand slam that won West Port the Class 7A District 2 championship over Flagler Palm Coast during the District Championship at West Port High School in Ocala, Fla. on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The Wolf Pack won the District Championship 4-1 over Flagler Palm Coast. [Bruce Ackerman/Ocala Gazette] 2022.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

District tournaments underway in high school baseball

FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) -The postseason in high school baseball and softball has arrived, and the Union County Fightin’ Tigers made a statement on Monday that they plan to be involved for a while. The Union County baseball team cruised to a six inning 10-0 run-rule win over Bradford...
UNION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

West Port captures Class 7A District 2 softball title

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Class 7A District 2 softball championship game is living proof why there’s a reason the saying “it’s tough to beat a team three times in a season” exists in sports. Behind Reilly Bair’s second-inning grand slam, the West Port (18-8) softball...
OCALA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Citra, FL
City
Ocala, FL
Ocala, FL
Sports
Marion County, FL
Sports
County
Marion County, FL
Ocala Gazette

Moving on up

Ocala International Airport (OIA), owned and operated by the city of Ocala, has been described as a world-class front door to Ocala and is among the premier general aviation airports in the country. As Ocala’s dynamic business community has grown and thrived in recent years, OIA has strengthened its role as a general aviation airport and increased the economic benefits that the airport provides to the city.
OCALA, FL
Ocala Gazette

Editorial: Lake Louise

My thoughts on the matter—the matter being my homestead (a total of two acres)—and growing up in Ocala in a different time, watching it change from a small town into a busy metropolis. I was fortunate to have grown up in an area of Ocala just outside the...
OCALA, FL
Ocala Star Banner

High school beach volleyball: Trinity Catholic nets state tournament with play-in win

Trinity Catholic edged St. John Lutheran 3-2 in Monday night's regional play-in match to qualify for the FHSAA Class 1A beach volleyball state tournament. The Celtics, the District 8-1A champion, who are headed to state for the second consecutive year, improved to an impressive 11-0 on the season, and will begin play in the state tournament on Friday in Tallahassee. ...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Weir#Colts#Hurricanes#Gallery#North Marion High School
The Florida Times-Union

Northeast Florida high school track and field regional meet previews

The Florida High School Athletic Association continues the 2022 high school track and field postseason with the regional track and field meets. Under this year's format, all meets in a given class will be held on the same day. These regionals are the last obstacle before the state meet, which will be May 11-14 at the University of Florida in Gainesville. Qualification procedures to state: Top two in each event advance automatically to FHSAA championships in Gainesville ...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Times

Cherokee Bluff's Levi Huff signs to play golf at Shorter University

Cherokee Bluff High senior Levi Huff signed a scholarship Wednesday to play golf at Shorter University in Rome. Pictured from left are his mother, Kristi, Huff, and his father Gary. Huff recently shot a 74 for the Bears at the Area sectionals to earn a spot in the Class 3A state championship meet at Bartram Trail in Evans.
ROME, GA
Citrus County Chronicle

Bailey leaps to state meet

MOUNT DORA — Several personal-best performances were turned in by the Seven Rivers Christian track and field teams Wednesday at the Region 1A-2 Meet at Mount Dora Christian Academy. At least one Warrior will be competing at the Class 1A State Championships next Wednesday at the University of Florida...
MOUNT DORA, FL
WCJB

No. 10 Gators fall to No. 3 Seminoles, 2-1 on walk-off homer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) -For the second straight meeting, the Florida softball team fell to rival Florida State in heartbreaking fashion, losing Wednesday’s battle, 2-1 on a walk-off home run by the Seminoles’ Jahni Kerr in the bottom of the seventh inning. The Gators (38-14) lost both matchups to the Seminoles (46-6) this year, having also come up short in their battle on April 6 in Gainesville, 4-2 in 10 innings.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Ocala Gazette

Craig Damon named FHSAA executive director elect

In a historical moment, the Florida High School Athletic Association Board of Directors voted unanimously to name Craig Damon as FHSAA executive director elect on April 23. Damon, a 1987 graduate of North Marion High School who served in multiple roles at his alma mater, will become the 11th executive director of the association and the first Black person to hold the position. He is set to replace FHSAA Executive Director George Tomyn, who is retiring after five years of service.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

Ocala Gazette

Ocala, FL
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
796K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to inform and uplift our readers by reporting on the events, issues and stories that shape Ocala with accuracy, fairness and passion. We also strive to serve as a forum where all voices can be heard and to chronicle our community’s history.

 https://www.ocalagazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy