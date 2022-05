BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Power will install 120 megawatts of battery storage, the first utility-scale storage system in Idaho. The batteries don't generate electricity, but store power during periods of low use, according to Idaho Power. The company will need additional capacity as early as next summer during peak hours. Idaho Power officials said a 40 megawatt battery can power more than 13,000 homes for four hours during peak use and more when demand is lower. The batteries can be recharged in roughly four hours, depending on the energy source.

IDAHO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO