Wild fox kills 25 flamingos and a duck at the National Zoo

WUSA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Editor's note: The above video is from April 2022. Staff at the Smithsonian National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute say more than two dozen American flamingos and one Northern pintail duck were killed by a wild fox on Monday. Zoo staff says three other flamingos were...

www.wusa9.com

JayJ J
2d ago

I concur with the comments above from Ivan & Sara, and would like to add, before you blame the animal (wild or domestic), check what the human around that animal did to cause the sad end result. Enough of this superiority behavior we were taught at home and outside the home. 🥲.. Think before you judge.

Sara-
2d ago

Yeah right.. are you sure it wasn’t the human who killed those birds? Don’t blame it on an innocent fox who cannot speak for itself. Human is to blame for everything and any bad things happening in this world.

