MILLSTONE TOWNSHIP, NJ (MONMOUTH)–New Jersey State Police Report that they have arrested Michael Guzman, 38, and David Voight, 27, both of Manalapan, N.J., for a string of car burglaries in Monmouth County. During the month of April, troopers from Troop “C” Hamilton Station began investigating multiple car burglaries...

