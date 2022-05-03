ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynden, WA

‘Toddlers & Tiaras’ star Kailia Posey dead at 16: ‘A beautiful baby girl is gone’

By Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 2 days ago

Kailia Posey, who was featured on the reality show “Toddlers & Tiaras” as a child, has died at age 16,

Her death was announced by her mother, Marcy Posey Gatterman, in a Facebook post late Monday. A cause of death has not been released.

“I don’t have words or any thoughts,” Posey Gatterman wrote. “A beautiful baby girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever.”

Kailia appeared on multiple episodes of TLC’s “Toddlers & Tiaras” in 2011-12. The show, which aired for seven seasons before ending in 2016, showcased children who competed in beauty pageants while also highlighting their families.

In an Instagram post in January, Kailia announced she would be competing in the Miss Washington Teen USA pageant the following month, representing the city of Lynden, Wa.

She shared a subsequent post in February with an image of her wearing a “Miss Lynden” sash and the caption, “One word. Thankful.”

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Who was Kailia Posey?

TODDLERS and Tiaras star Kailia Posey passed away at only 16 years old. Her mom, Marcy Posey Gatterman, announced her daughter's death in a Facebook post on May 2, 2022. Kailia Posey starred in Toddlers and Tiaras in 2012 when she was just 10 years old and her mom trained her to be a contortionist as part of her talent.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lynden, WA
Local
Washington Entertainment
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Nashville News Hub

“I believe she is the smallest baby ever to be born, with this condition, to survive”, Mother says a surgery using magnets helped doctors save the life of her newborn daughter

Mother says doctors performed a surgery and used magnets to save the life of her newborn daughter. The chief of pediatric surgery at the hospital told the parents that their daughter was the smallest baby ever to be born with this condition to survive. It remains unclear what causes this condition. The health officials believe the condition could be caused by abnormalities in the genes, pointing out that many sufferers also have problems with their digestive system, heart and kidneys. According to the medical personnel, the twins were born at the earliest age from which babies have been known to survive outside the womb.
NEBRASKA STATE
extratv

Naomi Judd’s Sudden Death Was by Suicide (Report)

Over the weekend, news broke about country singer Naomi Judd’s shocking death at 76. Now, sources are telling People magazine that she died by suicide. According to multiple sources, Judd took her life after a long battle with mental health. On Saturday, in a statement on social media, her...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toddler#Beauty Pageants#Toddlers Tiaras#Tlc#Instagram#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy