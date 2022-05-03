‘Toddlers & Tiaras’ star Kailia Posey dead at 16: ‘A beautiful baby girl is gone’

Kailia Posey, who was featured on the reality show “Toddlers & Tiaras” as a child, has died at age 16,

Her death was announced by her mother, Marcy Posey Gatterman, in a Facebook post late Monday. A cause of death has not been released.

“I don’t have words or any thoughts,” Posey Gatterman wrote. “A beautiful baby girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever.”

Kailia appeared on multiple episodes of TLC’s “Toddlers & Tiaras” in 2011-12. The show, which aired for seven seasons before ending in 2016, showcased children who competed in beauty pageants while also highlighting their families.

In an Instagram post in January, Kailia announced she would be competing in the Miss Washington Teen USA pageant the following month, representing the city of Lynden, Wa.

She shared a subsequent post in February with an image of her wearing a “Miss Lynden” sash and the caption, “One word. Thankful.”