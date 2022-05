Nearly six months to the day after Canelo Alvarez beat the brakes off of Caleb Plant, he’s stepping back into the ring to take on Dmitrii Bivol. Alvarez is going up a weight class in pursuit of the WBA Super World Light Heavyweight title. Bivol is 31 years old, has a 19-0 record and 11 knockouts. This won’t be as easy of a fight for Alvarez as his last one, but Las Vegas still sees this as his fight to lose.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO