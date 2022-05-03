ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

Teens can work out for free all summer at Planet Fitness

By Nexstar Media Wire, Christine Flores
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49EZfT_0fRbKPLt00

CHICAGO (WGN) — High school students between the ages of 14 to 19 can work out for free at any of Planet Fitness’ clubs this summer.

The company says the program, which runs from May 16 to Aug. 31, is part of their High School Summer Pass Initiative and aims at improving teens’ mental and physical health.

The program was formally known as the Teen Summer Challenge, which launched in 2019 and saw more than 900,000 teens sign up and complete more than 5.5 million workouts over a three-and-a-half-month period, according to the company.

High schoolers can visit the website to pre-register and get a reminder to formally sign up when the program kicks off on May 16.

Teens under 18 must register with a parent or guardian online or in-club.

According to the American Medical Association (JAMA) Network Open, less than 15% of teens met the 60-minute daily physical activity recommendation during the pandemic.

All participants who sign up are automatically entered into the Planet Fitness High School Summer Pass Sweepstakes.

The company will award one $500 scholarship in each state, and the District of Columbia, and one $5,000 scholarship grand prize at the end of the summer. The scholarships can be used for academic or athletic activities or programs.

The company also has COVID-19 protocols in place:

  • Touchless check-in via the free Planet Fitness app – available to all High School Summer Pass participants
  • A Crowd Meter on the Planet Fitness App that allows members to check club capacity in real-time
  • Increased sanitization to continually clean and sanitize high-touch areas, with cleaning stations available for member use
  • Mask policies in accordance with local guidelines

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness App#High School#End Of The Summer#Wgn#Planet Fitness#The Teen Summer Challenge#Jama Rrb
Gillian Sisley

Teen Refuses to Give Pregnant Woman Seat on Bus

Carrying a life in one's body is not easy. Being pregnant comes with a lot of discomforts, such as bloating, weight gain, soreness, nausea and vomiting, and alike. Not to mention the serious medical complications that can arise as well.
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man and woman arrested after kidnapping their children from the Department of Children and Family Services

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, May 3, 2022, Monroe Police was dispatched to the 100 block of Barbara Drive in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers made contact with 25-year-old Cecelia Alexandera Moore and 29-year-old Jacob Logan Putman. According to officers, Moore advised authorities that she and Putman discussed getting her three children […]
MONROE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Workouts
People

Influencer Lexi Reed Is 'Still in Pain Constantly' as She Continues Treatments for Calcium Buildup

Lexi Reed is still searching for a solution for her severe stomach and leg pain. After going back to the hospital three weeks earlier, the 31-year-old weight loss influencer learned that her pain is likely calcinosis, a rare condition where "calcium buildups" form in and around joints like the elbows and knees, and in Reed's case it's a result of her kidney failure and dialysis treatments earlier this year.
WEIGHT LOSS
MyArkLaMiss

MISSING PERSON: LaSalle, Caldwell and Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Offices searching for teen

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday May 2, 2022, the LaSalle, Caldwell and Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Offices made Facebook posts about missing 15-year-old Justin Cole Meredith. According to authorities, Meredith is from Rapides Parish, but has family and friends in LaSalle and Caldwell Parishes. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office described Meredith as a white […]
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe men sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison for distributing Meth

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, May 4, 2022, 44-year-old John Henry Butler Jr., 60-year-old Darryl Andrea Williams, 36-year-old Travis Dishun Little, and 37-year-old Jeremy Michael Davis were sentenced to federal prison for their involvement in distributing methamphetamine in Monroe, La. Butler, Williams, Little, and Davis were indicted by a federal grand jury in April […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Fugitive shot, killed after standoff in Alabama

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy shot and killed a suspect in Prichard Tuesday afternoon. The suspect, a wanted fugitive, was featured Monday on WKRG News 5’s Fugitive of the Week. The MCSO said Kenneth Lee Sykes was in a trailer on Eastland Road in Prichard. Deputies spent two […]
PRICHARD, AL
MyArkLaMiss

Court won’t pause Trump’s $10K-a-day fine while he appeals

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York appellate court judge on Tuesday rejected Donald Trump’s bid to halt his $10,000-a-day fine, keeping the former president’s meter running for now as he fights a lower-court decision penalizing him for failing to turn over documents in a state civil investigation. Judge Tanya Kennedy, of the appellate division of the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MyArkLaMiss

Normal Kentucky Derby: Capacity crowd, big hats, mint juleps

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Derby is moving closer to normalcy after two years of upheaval amid COVID-19 restrictions. The 2020 running was delayed until Labor Day, then held without spectators. It returned to its familiar spring slot eight months later in 2021, but with limited capacity. Churchill Downs will welcome everybody without restrictions […]
SPORTS
MyArkLaMiss

Head football coach Tank Washington, Carroll part ways

Alex “Tank” Washington is no longer the head football coach at Carroll. The school and Washington have parted ways after four years. The former Ole Miss star led the Bulldogs, since his hiring in Feburary 2018. Last season, Carroll ended with a 5-6 record, including 1-3 in District 2-3A play. In an official statement, Washington […]
WAUKESHA, WI
MyArkLaMiss

KTVE/KARD partners with the Wellspring, United Way, and Mac’s Fresh Market for the 4th Annual Homeless Veterans Food Drive

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, May 2, 2022, KTVE/KARD will partner with The Wellspring, United Way, and Mac’s Fresh Market start our Fourth Annual Homeless Veterans Food Drive. Viewers are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items to one of the four Mac’s Fresh Market locations in Ouachita Parish, or buy $6 pre-packaged bag […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

39K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy