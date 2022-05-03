ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wallingford, CT

Four arrested after allegedly fleeing stolen car in Wallingford

By Staff report, Hartford Courant
 2 days ago

Three 18-year-olds and a juvenile were arrested early Monday after reportedly fleeing a stolen car that crashed off Route 68 in Wallingford, police said.

On Monday around 1:45 a.m., the East Windsor Police Department asked the Wallingford Police Department for assistance in locating a stolen 2021 Ford Explorer Sport Limited.

They believed the car was located in the area of 1406 Durham Road in Wallingford. Wallingford Police officers converged on the neighborhood and the stolen car fled the scene. The car ended up crashing off the roadway when it failed to negotiate the turn from High Hill Road, police said.

The suspects fled the scene on foot into the woods nearby, according to police. After officers searched the area for a bit, they found the four suspects hiding behind a nearby residence.

According to police, all four were arrested and transported to Wallingford Police headquarters. They were charged with first-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit first-degree larceny and interfering with an officer and held on $25,000 bond and scheduled to appear May 16.

The Wallingford Police Department asked the public to call (203) 294-2800 if they have more information about the incident.

