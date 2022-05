Running on Empty (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) Gas prices across the United States continue to create a major strain on the consumer, with prices still averaging well above $4.00. With inflation adding to the overall monetary madness, many are now left to wonder if summer travel will be nearly impossible. And completing those concerns are the ongoing Russian sanctions as the country's invasion of Ukraine now heads into May. Crude oil prices recently jumped after the European Union proposed a ban on oil imports from Russia, and the domino effect from that decision is most likely going to land at the pumps...

TRAFFIC ・ 18 HOURS AGO