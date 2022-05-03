Spring memoir must-reads with 'Celebrity Book Club' podcaster Chelsea Devantez

7NewsDC — With graduation season approaching, a new book is offering an inspiring guide for young women to pursue their dreams with confidence and conviction. Janet Phan joined us to discuss 'Boldly You: A Story about Discovering What You're Capable of When You Show Up for Yourself.'
Megan Fox wants her kids to express themselves however they please. In a wide-ranging interview with Glamour U.K. for their April cover story, the 35-year-old actress opens up about how she teaches her children, Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 8, and Noah Shannon, 9, about gender identity and encourages them to be confident in who they are.
Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
Add another show to Joanna Gaines's credits! The star of Fixer Upper, Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, and Magnolia Table (not to mention owner of a TV network) has an all-new project showcasing one of her passions: gardening. And this time, it's a family affair. Joanna is a self-proclaimed plant lady...
Home Town heiresses! Erin Napier and Ben Napier share two daughters — Helen and Mae — and love showing their lives with the little ones on social media. The HGTV personalities wed in November 2008, announcing nine years later that they were starting a family. Erin exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that the […]
Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Johnny Chao is showing off a new look on social media. The reality TV star rocked a fresh-faced look on the show. However, Chao debuted some new facial hair in his most recent post on Instagram. More specifically, he grew a beard and mustache.
7NewsDC — Each week, Danny Pellegrino breaks down the highs and lows of reality TV on his hit podcast, "Everything Iconic." Now he's diving deeper into his love of pop culture, 90's nostalgia, and his childhood with his bestselling memoir, "How Do I Un-Remember This?: Unfortunately True Stories."
Netflix’s Top 10 movies list inside the app can seem a little strange, at times. Often, there doesn’t seem to be much of a rhyme or reason to the way random movies seem to rocket up the streamer’s list. Like how titles as odd as 2019’s Rambo: Last Blood and 2005’s War of the Worlds are in the top three today. Recent days have also seen another somewhat random title, the 2018 movie How It Ends, climb the list as well.
Back to the Beach With Kristin and Stephen will tackle their 2004 to 2006 MTV reality show Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, focusing on the first two drama-filled seasons. The podcast, premiering this summer, promises “salacious, scandalous, and sensational behind-the-scenes stories."
Click here to read the full article. When Daphne Oz isn’t cooking for her half million followers on TikTok, she’s busy jet-setting between Florida and New York to film her daytime cooking show, “The Good Dish.” And in between that she found time to author another cookbook, titled “Eat Your Heart Out.”
Last week in New York, Oz celebrated the release of her new cookbook with Manolo Blahnik, one of her favorite brands, and guests including Athena Calderone, Sabrina Rudin, Hannah Bronfman, Nell Diamond, Eitan Bernath, Nicole Berrie, Rebecca Minkoff, Rachel Blumenthal, Melissa Wood Tepperberg and Cece Barfield Thompson, for a...
Comments / 0