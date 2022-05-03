ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Performing Arts

Metropolitan School of the Arts Youth Ballet previews 'Beauty and the Beast'

By GOOD MORNING WASHINGTON
WJLA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article7NewsDC — The Metropolitan School of the Arts...

wjla.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Hollis Resnik Dies: Legend Of Chicago Theater Scene, Film & TV Actress, Was 66

Click here to read the full article. Hollis Resnik, a Chicago theater legend who made her mark in productions of Follies, Les Miserables, Cabaret and Sunset Boulevard, died Sunday night from heart failure. She was 66. Her death was announced by Rev. Jim Heneghan, a family friend and spokesperson. “She was, for decades, a reigning diva of the Chicago theater,” wrote Tribune critic Chris Jones, “a rich-voiced star of musicals with a singular presence, a crackling sense of humor, and a larger-than-life persona, on and off the stage.” Resnik was in the movie Backdraft and appeared on TV shows such as Crime Story,...
CHICAGO, IL
People

Guiding Light and One Life to Live Star Jerry verDorn Dead at 72

Jerry verDorn, known for his long-time starring role as Ross on the popular daytime TV series Guiding Light, has died at age 72, his family confirmed. The actor, who starred as the patriarch of the show's central Marler family, died peacefully in his home on Sunday months after being diagnosed with cancer, according to an in memoriam page shared by his family.
CELEBRITIES
Boston 25 News WFXT

Film and stage star Ariana DeBose to host the Tony Awards

NEW YORK — (AP) — New Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Ariana DeBose will host this year's Tony Awards. The “West Side Story” star will lead the presentation June 12 at New York City's famed Radio City Music Hall live on CBS and on Paramount+ starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. An hour-long pre-show will stream on Paramount+.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Beauty And The Beast#Previews#Performing#Metropolitanarts Org
WJLA

85-year-old theater owner in Columbia puts on new production of 'Rocky: The Musical'

WASHINGTON (7News) — As we honor our mothers this week on 7News, there is a well-known mother in Columbia, Maryland who is celebrating her 85th birthday this month. Toby Orenstein, the owner of Toby‘s Dinner Theater for more than 40-years, is a mother of two. She tells 7News she also considers herself a mom to all her “theater children," more than 50 currently, and thousands through the years.
COLUMBIA, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Arts
Collider

Gene Wilder Documentary in the Works at White Horse Pictures

The life of the late iconic Gene Wilder is finally getting proper celebration in documentary form. Variety reports that top of the genre team White Horse Pictures will be backing the production with Library Films' Chris Smith helming as director. Smith will work alongside Wilder’s nephew Jordan Walker-Pearlman, who will take viewers through his relationship with his uncle and pull back the curtain on the leading man behind such beloved films as Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory and Young Frankenstein.
MOVIES
Vogue Magazine

A Special Glimpse Behind the Scenes of Broadway’s Buzzy New Macbeth

Something wicked—and very special—came to Broadway last week, as a starry new production of Macbeth finally opened at the Longacre Theatre. Led by Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga and directed by Sam Gold, this latest iteration of the Scottish play channels all the anger and alienation of the last two years into Shakespeare’s classic story of violent ambition. “People have a lot of rage and a lot of dark thoughts in times like these,” Gold told Chloe Schama earlier this year. “And instead of jumping off a bridge, or going into fits of rage, can you go into a theater with your community and watch this darkness play out, and let Shakespeare help you through the catharsis?”
THEATER & DANCE
Deadline

Broadway’s ‘for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf’ Sets Early Closing

Click here to read the full article. The Broadway revival of Ntozake Shange’s for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf, will close on Sunday, May 22, several months earlier than originally planned. The production originally was scheduled to run through Aug. 14. Directed and choreographed by Camille A. Brown, the revival of the groundbreaking 1976 show opened to good reviews on April 20 but has struggled at the box office. Last week, the show filled only 51% of available seats at the Booth Theatre, grossing $250,175 with a $79 average ticket. The closing announcement arrives the week before Tony...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy