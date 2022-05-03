Metropolitan School of the Arts Youth Ballet previews 'Beauty and the Beast'

Something wicked—and very special—came to Broadway last week, as a starry new production of Macbeth finally opened at the Longacre Theatre. Led by Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga and directed by Sam Gold, this latest iteration of the Scottish play channels all the anger and alienation of the last two years into Shakespeare’s classic story of violent ambition. “People have a lot of rage and a lot of dark thoughts in times like these,” Gold told Chloe Schama earlier this year. “And instead of jumping off a bridge, or going into fits of rage, can you go into a theater with your community and watch this darkness play out, and let Shakespeare help you through the catharsis?”

THEATER & DANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO