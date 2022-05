A West Virginia volunteer firefighter died while attempting to rescue a child from a vehicle that plunged into the Elk River in Braxton County on Sunday afternoon. Authorities said the crash happened on I-79 near the Herold Bridge. There was one adult and one child in the vehicle and both occupants drowned. The Sheriff's Office, EMS, several volunteer fire departments, and the West Virginia State Police responded to the accident.

