Weather put a damper on one part of a heavy motorsports TV schedule last weekend, but not enough to change the pecking order. NASCAR’s Cup Series round at Dover was suspended by rain 78 laps in, with the audience for that portion and the subsequent stoppage before the postponement averaging a 0.95 Nielsen rating and 1.487 million viewers on FS1, per numbers from ShowBuzzDaily.com. (Numbers for the full event, which concluded on Monday, will be available next week.)

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO