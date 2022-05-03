ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Daily deals May 3: $170 off Roborock S7 Vacuum and Mop, $40 off WD 4TB My Cloud Home Duo, $100 off Samsung Galaxy A53 5G (Unlocked), more

By Brittany Vincent
Apple Insider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Tuesday's best deals include greatdeals on Amazon, including a feature-rich robot vacuum, a 4TB hard drive, and an unlocked Samsung phone....

appleinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Hurry! Dell is having a refurbished laptop sale for the next 48 hours!

You’ll be able to enjoy significant savings by taking advantage of the various laptop deals that retailers are offering. However, if most of the offers are still outside of your budget for a new laptop, you might want to shift your focus to refurbished laptop deals. Now is actually a great time to buy from Dell laptop deals, as there’s a refurbished laptop sale that slashes 48% off the price of any item that you see on DellRefurbished.com.
COMPUTERS
AOL Corp

The best TV deals to shop right now — including a 60-inch Samsung for just $448

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Looking to upgrade your TV this spring? Whether you're searching for an app-connected device or something to rival a standard theater, there's something on sale to fit the bill. So get your comfy pants on and get ready to binge your Netflix faves well into summer (and beyond).
ELECTRONICS
AOL Corp

Amazon just dropped the motherlode of home deals — our picks, from $7

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Happy spring! Time to throw open the windows, clean the nooks and crannies and brighten up the house with tender loving care. We want to help. That's why each Wednesday we scout out the best home deals at Amazon, hunting for products that will make your living space fresher, cozier — even safer.
SHOPPING
Phone Arena

Insane new Walmart deal knocks Samsung's Galaxy S21+ 5G down to just $360

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. With all the recent Galaxy S22 series deals offered by everyone from Samsung itself to Amazon and Google Fi with and without special requirements and strings attached, it might seem hard to get excited about a member of last year's Galaxy S21 family.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#5g#Samsung Galaxy#Mop#Wd#Tb#Appleinsider#Airtags#Panasonic Lumix
ETOnline.com

Samsung's Frame TV Is Up to $1,000 Off Right Now With These 4K Smart TV Deals

Let's be honest: There are televisions that are, well, televisions, and there are televisions that might as well be works of art. The Samsung Frame TV falls into the latter category and right now, you can score the 2021 Frame TV for up to $1,000 off. Samsung, Amazon, and Best Buy are offering the best deals to date on the Frame TV, which delivers stunning 4K resolution and 100% color volume for a top-notch viewing experience.
ELECTRONICS
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
Billboard

Need a New Phone? This Limited Deal Gets You a Free Samsung Galaxy S22

Click here to read the full article. All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Shopping for a new phone, but haven’t settled on a design yet? A free phone might make the decision a lot easier. The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is currently free, thanks to a new promo deal. The S22 is one of the most popular phones of the year, and it’s only been out for a couple of months. Originally released in...
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 falls back to $200 at Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. You have another chance to grab a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The Best Tablets Provide Laptop Power in Tablet Form

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. The best ablets fill that gap between your laptop and your smartphone. The long battery life and large displays are great for binge-watching your favorite movies and shows on cross country flights and road trips. Plus, they are easy to pack around, especially since tablets are generally lightweight and sport a slim profile you can easily slip in and out of a bag. When you really get into the nitty-gritty of the capabilities, the...
TECHNOLOGY
CBS News

The best deals at Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Amazon Prime Day may still be months away, but that doesn't mean there's a shortage of deals available at Amazon...
SHOPPING
CNBC

How to get a free pair of Nike sneakers and other life hacks

Reading the fine print or understanding available offers means you could be saving money or taking advantage of refunds or freebies that you might not have otherwise known about, like a brand-new pair of Nike sneakers. That's the kind of attention to detail that can lead to some surprising upsides,...
APPAREL
Apple Insider

Beat Apple's 2-month backorder delay and save $150 on this 2TB 14-inch MacBook Pro that's in stock now

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Despite mid- to late June backorder delays at Apple, Adorama has a limited amount of14-inch MacBook Pro units in stock right now with a spacious 2TB SSD. Save $150 on the system instantly, plus $60 off AppleCare — all without having to wait.
COMPUTERS
ETOnline.com

Best Buy 4-Day Sale: Save Big on Tech from Samsung, LG, Sony and More

If you've been on the hunt for major savings to upgrade your TV, laptop, and home gadgets, you're in luck. This week, Best Buy is hosting a four-day flash sale with deep discounts on hundreds of items from Samsung TVs and Apple AirPods to popular video games. Now through April 21, Best Buy's sale has huge savings on some of the hottest smart tech of the year.
ELECTRONICS
GamesRadar+

Xbox Series X restock updates: where to buy the new Xbox consoles

Xbox Series X restocks are flying right now. We're seeing more and more consoles hitting the shelves than ever before now, and some of them are even remaining there. That means the Xbox Series X stock drought may well be behind us. You can still find the console available at Best Buy, and if those console have left the shelves you can bet other retailers will have them very shortly.
VIDEO GAMES
yankodesign.com

Turn your Apple Watch into a Rolex with these luxury metal cases

I’m pretty sure there’s a sizeable group of people who like the Apple Watch for its functionality but not for its looks. Sure, it looks great for a smartwatch, but the smartwatch aesthetic doesn’t really appeal to everyone. For the true watch aficionado who’s spent way too much time around Rolexes and Brietlings and Tag Heuers, this Apple Watch case turns your slick piece of tech into something that looks like a true watch encased in steel with a well-sculpted body and a steel or leather strap to match. Designed by the folks at Serafino Luxury, the case transforms the Apple Watch from tech wearable to haute horlogerie. The cases come available in a variety of styles, with metallic and anodized black, blue, and gold finishes to choose from. Depending on the style you choose, you even get a complimentary strap to match the case.
ELECTRONICS
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
Apple Insider

Dr. Dre lost $200 million by leaking Apple Beats deal early

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Dr. Dre famously leaked the deal that would lead to Apple's acquisition ofBeats — and a new book shows how the premature celebration cost the rapper $200 million and almost put an end to the deal.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy