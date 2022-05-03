ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Sonic Prime,’ ‘Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight’ & More: Netflix Teases Upcoming Kids Animated Series Slate

By Alexandra Del Rosario
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HlZeH_0fRbHcuf00

Click here to read the full article.

A slew of upcoming kids animated series will make their debut on Netflix , including Sonic Prime , Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight , Daniel Spellbound and We Lost Our Human .

With a blog post shared on Tuesday, Netflix’s VP Animation Series John Derderian unveiled new additions to existing series and teaser photos for upcoming titles. The blog post, which can be read in full here , unveiled a the new interactive special Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure , new episodes of The Cuphead Show! , Sharkdog, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe .

Updates for the upcoming slate comes shortly after Deadline exclusively learned that Netflix will not move forward with the Meghan Markle-created animated series Pearl . Other kids series that got the chop are Boons and Curses and  Chris Nee’s Dino Daycare.

Netflix has yet to set premiere dates for their upcoming shows, including Dead End: Paranormal Park and My Dad the Bounty Hunter, but has shared photos for all of them. See the pictures below.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Rob Lowe & Son John Owen Lowe To Star In Netflix Comedy Series ‘Unstable’ From Victor Fresco

Click here to read the full article. Rob Lowe is regularly trolled on social media by his son John Owen Lowe and the duo are now turning this experience into a comedy series for Netflix. The streamer has ordered Unstable, which was co-created by the Lowes and Santa Clarita Diet creator Victor Fresco. Set in a cutting-edge biotech research company, the series stars John Owen Lowe as socially-challenged son who goes to work for his very successful, wildly eccentric father, played by Rob Lowe, in order to save him from disaster. The trio will exec produce the series, which is produced by the...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Jerry verDorn Dies: ‘Guiding Light’, ‘One Life To Live’ Actor Was 72

Click here to read the full article. Jerry verDorn, an actor known for his work in long-running daytime dramas Guiding Light and One Life to Live, died Sunday after a long battle with cancer. He was 72. His family shared the news of the actor’s passing. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Born on November, 23 1949, in South Dakota, verDorn graduated from Minnesota State University Moorhead. He initially sought to be an English instructor but began his acting career with major roles in stage productions, including one at the Folger Theatre in Washington, D.C., which led him to New...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Country Music Hall Of Fame Ceremony To Proceed Following Naomi Judd’s Death; Wynonna Expected To Attend The Judds’ Induction

Click here to read the full article. The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum will continue with its medallion ceremony on Sunday, May 1st in Nashville following news of the death of country music icon Naomi Judd, who, along with her daughter Wynonna, was set to be inducted as The Judds. According to a Country Music Hall of Fame rep, Wynonna Judd is expected to attend the induction ceremony. CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, Kyle Young, said in a statement provided to Billboard that the Judd family requested the ceremony to carry on in light of...
NASHVILLE, TN
Popculture

Divisive Sandra Bullock Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

Sandra Bullock is no stranger to Netflix's streaming charts, but her latest title to hit the Top 10 is more than just a little surprising. The 2009 film The Blind Side has soared to the top of the streaming charts in the days since it made its way to Netflix, despite the controversy that still surrounds it more than a decade out of its theatrical run.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Daniels
GamesRadar+

Netflix has canceled another original series – without any announcement

Netflix has canceled another of its original series, On the Verge, without making any announcement. The series is a comedy that follows four women in their forties dealing with midlife crises in LA. Elisabeth Shue, Sarah Jones, Alexia Landeau, and Julie Delpy star – Delpy also created the series, and executive produced along with Shue. Netflix and Canal Plus co-produced the series, with Canal Plus releasing the show in France, and Netflix releasing it globally.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
GAMINGbible

Netflix Just Added A Feature Users Have Been Waiting Years For

Netflix has just added a shiny new feature that, according to the streaming giant, customers have been asking for for a while now. As first spotted by Protocol, Netflix users can now rate movies and shows with a new "two-thumbs-up" feature. This is the biggest change in the service's approach to user ratings since 2017, when a thumbs up/thumbs down system replaced the five-star rating. We're really out here living through history.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animated Series#Red Panda#Vp Animation
Popculture

Everything Leaving Netflix in May 2022

As the sunny days of May 2022 approach us, Netflix is getting ready to clear out some old TV shows and movies from its library. Several titles – including holiday shows and movies – will be leaving the streaming giant come May, so check out the list below to make sure you get in a screening or two of any favorites leaving Netflix for another streaming platform. With the streaming wars in full effect, a number of classics will be cut from Netflix this month.
TV SHOWS
Refinery29

This New Netflix Series Has A 100% Rating On Rotten Tomatoes

It hasn't been the best week for Netflix with news that it has lost 200,000 subscribers: the first time in a decade that its subscription count has actually gone down. However, the streamer can draw some comfort from the fact that its latest British original series, Heartstopper, is proving a huge hit with viewers and critics alike.
TV SERIES
TechRadar

These five great movies are leaving Netflix at the end of April, don’t sleep on them

Netflix’s relentless drive to become a streaming service reliant on no other broadcast partners is continuing apace. In 2022, the streaming giant will be debuting a brand new movie every week (opens in new tab). Already available to watch are The Adam Project (opens in new tab), he Ryan Reynolds-led family adventure; Against The Ice, a bleak frosty thriller; and Windfall, (opens in new tab) a twisty home-invasion drama.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cobra Kai
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
BGR.com

A shocking new serial killer docuseries just hit Netflix

There’s no shortage of content on Netflix for true-crime fans, who’ve enjoyed a wealth of new releases along these lines already in 2022. Everything from The Tinder Swindler to Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King, to name just a few higher-profile examples. On Wednesday, meanwhile, Netflix added another such release to the pile. It’s Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Were '9-1-1' and '9-1-1: Lone Star' Canceled or Renewed?

We met the emergency responders on Fox’s 9-1-1 in 2018. Led by a star-studded cast including Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, and Jennifer Love-Hewitt, the series had massive success, bringing in a total of 10 million viewers in Season 1. Two years later, the series spinoff, 9-1-1: Lone Star, made its debut on the network.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Fans Might Want to Check out Netflix's No. 4 Show Right Now

Yellowstone fans who are missing the show between seasons might want to check out Netflix's number four show night now. If you're needing a dose of life on the range-style drama, Heartland is the show to queue up. The show has 15 seasons and they are all streaming on Netflix right now, only trailing behind Bridgerton and Better Call Saul — as well as popular kids series Cocomelon — in popularity.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Deadline

Deadline

76K+
Followers
28K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy