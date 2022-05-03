‘Sonic Prime,’ ‘Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight’ & More: Netflix Teases Upcoming Kids Animated Series Slate

Click here to read the full article.

A slew of upcoming kids animated series will make their debut on Netflix , including Sonic Prime , Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight , Daniel Spellbound and We Lost Our Human .

With a blog post shared on Tuesday, Netflix’s VP Animation Series John Derderian unveiled new additions to existing series and teaser photos for upcoming titles. The blog post, which can be read in full here , unveiled a the new interactive special Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure , new episodes of The Cuphead Show! , Sharkdog, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe .

Updates for the upcoming slate comes shortly after Deadline exclusively learned that Netflix will not move forward with the Meghan Markle-created animated series Pearl . Other kids series that got the chop are Boons and Curses and Chris Nee’s Dino Daycare.

Netflix has yet to set premiere dates for their upcoming shows, including Dead End: Paranormal Park and My Dad the Bounty Hunter, but has shared photos for all of them. See the pictures below.