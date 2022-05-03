ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TMB Signs With A3 Artists Agency For Unscripted Content

By Denise Petski
 2 days ago
Leading community-driven entertainment company TMB ( Trusted Media Brands ) has signed with A3 Artists Agency for unscripted content representation.

TMB has produced more than 1,000 episodes of premium TV and streaming programming for networks including A&E, Fox, MTV, Facebook, Sinclair’s TBD Network, Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Network, among others. Globally, TMB-produced content has appeared on networks in more than 200 territories such as Channel 5 (UK), City TV (Canada), Sky Italia (Italy), TV 3 (New Zealand), and Foxtel (Australia).

“We continue to elevate clip-based programming and push the genre to new limits,” said Jonathan Skogmo, Chief Innovation Officer at TMB and founder of Jukin Media (acquired by TMB in August 2021). “We are thrilled to partner with A3 to continue to bring innovative shows that viewers love to operators around the world.”

TMB currently produces A&E series Neighborhood War s, with Skogmo executive producing, which premiered its second season in March and is currently in production on season 3 and additional spinoff series. Skogmo executive produced 160 episodes of the hit series FailArmy, which aired on MTV Networks in the US and on dozens of networks globally, and was among the first TV series inspired by a YouTube channel (FailArmy) when it first aired in 2014.

TMB also produces original unscripted programming for its four owned and operated free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels that air on top free streaming platforms including Samsung TV Plus, Vizio WatchFree, The Roku Channel, Pluto TV, XUMO, and Amazon FreeVee.

Led by president and CEO Bonnie Kintzer, TMB’s portfolio of brands include FailArmy, The Pet Collective, Taste of Home, Family Handyman, Reader’s Digest, which celebrates its 100-year anniversary this year, and People are Awesome.

#Pluto Tv#Samsung Tv#Youtube Tv#Streaming Tv#Tmb#Trusted Media Brands#A3 Artists Agency#A E#Tbd Network#Channel 5#Foxtel#Jukin Media Lrb#Skogmo#Mtv Networks
