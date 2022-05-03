ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

‘Game Theory With Bomani Jones’ Renewed For Season 2 By HBO

By Denise Petski
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: HBO has handed a second season renewal to the weekly late-night series Game Theory With Bomani Jone s. The series, which hails from Adam McKay’s Hyperobject Industries, wrapped its first season last month.

In Game Theory, Emmy-winning Bomani Jones shares his satirical takes on the intersection of sports and culture through topical monologues, sketches and deep dives.

“Bomani’s perspective on sports comes from a great base of knowledge, unexpected insights, and a sharp sense of humor. He shows us a different side of the conversation, why it’s important and why we should care,” said Nina Rosenstein, EVP of HBO Programming. “He’s only just scratched the surface, and we’re looking forward to seeing what else he has up his sleeve.”

Game Theory has been a dream, the most creatively thrilling thing I’ve ever done, with the best team I’ve ever had,” added Jones. “I couldn’t be more excited to apply what we learned from Season One and turn a good show into a great one.”

Jones is a contributor on HBO’s Back on The Record with Bob Costas and has made appearances in HBO Sports documentaries The Battle for Tobacco Road: Duke vs. Carolina and Runnin’ Rebels. As the co-host of ESPN’s Highly Questionable and High Noon and host of the podcast The Right Time with Bomani Jones , Jones has been credited with enriching sports commentary with his own unique style. Jones won a 2015 Sports Emmy Award for Outstanding Sports Documentary, for Rand University , a film about former NFL wide receiver Randy Moss, for ESPN Films’ 30 for 30 .

Season one of Game Theory was executive produced by Jones, and McKay and Todd Schulman from Hyperobject Industries, along with Stuart Miller, James Davis and Morgan Murphy.

