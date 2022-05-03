ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brian Scalabrine breaks down Bucks-Celtics on The Bart Winkler Show

 2 days ago

The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference semi-finals series on Tuesday. The Bucks will look to take a 2-0 lead heading back to Milwaukee. There's no better person to get insight on this series from than Audacy Sports NBA Insider and former Celtics forward Brian Scalabrine.

Brian Scalabrine joined The Bart Winkler Show to give his thoughts on the series and what he sees happening in this pivotal Eastern Conference matchup. Hear the full interview here:

Listen to The Bart Winkler Show weekday mornings 6-10 AM on 1250 AM The Fan or on the Audacy app.

theScore

Celtics' Smart misses Game 2 due to thigh contusion

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart missed Tuesday's Game 2 clash against the Milwaukee Bucks due to a right thigh contusion. Smart sustained the injury late in the second quarter of the previous contest but returned for the second half. However, the Defensive Player of the Year looked compromised at times, shooting just 3-of-11 from the field in 33 minutes of action.
NESN

Jaylen Brown Explains Why Celtics Need Marcus Smart Back

Jaylen Brown led the Celtics to a 109-86 victory against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2, but the Boston guard is hopeful for the return of the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year. Before the contest, Marcus Smart was ruled out due to a right thigh contusion. The injury is...
NBA Analysis Network

This Celtics-Nets Trade Sends Ben Simmons To Boston

The Brooklyn Nets did not get to see former NBA All-Star Ben Simmons on the floor before the end of the 2021-22 season. Simmons vowed that he would not play for the Philadelphia 76ers this season after completely disappearing in the playoffs last year. This led to a significant blockbuster deal midseason that sent Simmons to Brooklyn and James Harden to the Sixers.
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Milwaukee, WI
NBC Sports

Celtics-Bucks takeaways: Jaylen Brown takes charge in huge Game 2 win

BOSTON -- The Celtics were on the ropes without one of their top fighters Tuesday. But they still threw a mean counterpunch. Despite missing starting point guard Marcus Smart due to a right quad contusion, the Celtics jumped out to an early double-digit lead against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals and never looked back, rolling to a 109-86 win at TD Garden to tie the best-of-seven series 1-1.
Yardbarker

3 Things We Learned From Bucks-Celtics Game 2 On Tuesday

View the original article to see embedded media. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks dominated Game 1 against the Boston Celtics, winning 101-89 on the road. Game 2 however was a complete opposite of Game 1, as the Celtics dominated the Bucks on both ends of the floor. Leading for...
NBC Sports

Celtics Talk: Expectations as series heads to Milwaukee

The Boston Celtics are back in business after dropping Game 1 of their series vs. the Milwaukee Bucks. They responded with a 109-86 win in Game 2 despite Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart being out with a quad injury. Jaylen Brown stepped up with 30 points (25 in first half), Jayson Tatum tallied 29 of his own, and Grant Williams notched a career-high 21 points while locking down Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.
NBC Sports

Have the Celtics found their answer for Giannis in Grant Williams?

BOSTON -- At first blush, the strategy seems counterintiutive: stick a 6-foot-6 role player on the 6-foot-11 Giannis Antetokounmpo and ask him to guard one of the top five players in the league 1-on-1. But that's exactly what Celtics head coach Ime Udoka did with Grant Williams at TD Garden on Tuesday night -- with impressive results.
Yardbarker

P.J. Tucker targets former team Bucks for ‘disrespectful’ treatment of him

If the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks meet in the Eastern Conference Finals this year, it will be quite the grudge match for more reasons than one. Heat forward PJ Tucker spoke this week in an interview with Marc J. Spears of Andscape. In the interview, Tucker, who played for Milwaukee last year, ripped the Bucks for the way that they treated him as a free agent.
CBS Boston

Celtics ‘Hopeful But Not Certain’ Marcus Smart Will Play In Game 3

BOSTON (CBS) — Marcus Smart had to sit out Tuesday night’s Game 2 win in Boston, but the Celtics are hopeful that they’ll have their starting point guard back for Saturday’s Game 3 in Milwaukee. Hopeful, but “not certain,” as president of basketball ops. Brad Stevens explained Thursday morning during his weekly appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher & Rich. Smart himself sounded more optimistic, telling reporters that there’s a “strong likelihood” that he’s able to go on Saturday night. Smart, who missed Game 2 with a nasty quad contusion that he suffered in Game 1, was at the gym on Wednesday as...
NESN

Marcus Smart Injury: Brad Stevens Provides Update On Celtics Guard For Game 3

Marcus Smart missed the Celtics’ dominating Game 2 win over the Bucks on Tuesday night with a right thigh contusion. Could he return for Game 3?. That’s still up in the air, but Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens provided an update on the guard Thursday morning during his weekly appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher & Rich.”
NBC Sports

LeBron has great reaction to Jaylen Brown crossing up Grayson Allen

Jaylen Brown was a man on a mission in the first quarter of Game 2 between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks. After tallying only 12 points in all of Game 1, Brown finished the first frame on Tuesday night with 17. He put an exclamation point on the stellar quarter with a move you'll see in plenty of highlight reels over the next few days.
Milwaukee, WI
