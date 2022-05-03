ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Athletes Go All Out for Met Gala Looks—Especially Russell Westbrook

By Jimmy Traina
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07N6Zo_0fRbH3Ib00

The Lakers guard topped all athlete looks at the event.

1. The Met Gala.

It happens once a year but feels like it happens every three months. It dominates your Twitter and Instagram feeds for an entire night. A massive number of people mock it and complain about it while checking out every photo.

Athletes always have a big presence at the Met Gala. Tom and Gisele have been regulars but did not attend last night.

However, some other athletes did get dressed up for the event. To no surprise, Russell Westbrook, one of the most fashionable athletes of all time, went all out.

Odell Beckham Jr. couldn’t compete with Westbrook but still provided a look.

Meanwhile, Dwyane Wade decided to go minimal and didn’t bother with a shirt.

Tennis star Caroline Wozniacki and her husband, former NBA player David Lee, went with more traditional looks.

2. Monday was The Rock's 50th birthday. Tonight, his NBC sitcom, Young Rock airs an episode that covers his very first WWE match from 1996, when Dwayne Johnson faced the Brooklyn Brawler in Corpus Christi, Texas. The episode, written by Johnson and his producing partners Hiram Garcia and Brian Gewitz, features “appearances” by “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Triple H, Mick Foley, The Undertaker, Michael Hayes and more. Based on these amazing preview photos alone, this will be a must-watch episode for any wrestling fan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fUhhz_0fRbH3Ib00
Courtesy of NBC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19e03S_0fRbH3Ib00
Courtesy of NBC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hrRLM_0fRbH3Ib00
Courtesy of NBC

3 . The NBA is now taking a page from the NFL’s book and calling ridiculous taunting penalties. The Suns’ Devin Booker was hit with a technical last night after calling the Mavericks’ Jalen Brunson f------ soft after blocking his shot.

4. The A’s attendance problems are 1) sad and 2) a terrible look for Major League Baseball and 3) just what the team’s owners deserve after trading away all the good players.

It also has to be demoralizing for the players to look into the stands and see this kind of support.

5. At least he made a speedy recovery.

View the original article to see embedded media.

6 . A brand-new SI Media Podcast dropped this morning, and it features a conversation with Ryen Russillo of The Ringer .

The host of the very popular Ryen Russillo Podcast shared his thoughts on everything from the NBA playoffs to Kevin Durant vs. TNT to the power of Inside the NBA to which sports have the worst officials to his favorite NBA announcers to how much trouble Major League Baseball is in, to the state of podcasting to Elon Musk’s buying Twitter.

The podcast closes with our weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment featuring Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York. This week, Jimmy and Sal discuss the NFL’s reportedly scheduling three games Christmas Day this season and a game Black Friday beginning in 2023, as well as HBO’s Winning Time series and more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple , Spotify and Google .

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: The best TikTok account in existence is at it again.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple , Spotify or Google . You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter , Instagram and TikTok .

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

Chris Paul’s wife: Jada Crawley

Chris Paul will go down as one of the greatest guards to ever play in the NBA. CP3 has made a huge difference wherever he’s been, with his impact now being heavily felt on the title-chasing Phoenix Suns. Along the way in his illustrious career, there has always been one person right by his side. In this post, we’re taking a look at Chris Paul’s wife Jada Crawley.
NBA
The Spun

LeBron James' Comment About Ja Morant Went Viral Last Night

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James loved what he saw from Ja Morant on Tuesday night. Morant led the way for the Memphis Grizzlies against the Golden State Warriors as he finished with 47 points in 41 minutes of action. That performance got the Grizzlies back in the series as they took Game 2 after the Warriors took Game 1.
LOS ANGELES, CA
sneakernews.com

The Jordan 6 Rings Takes On A “White/Sport Blue” Look

Although Air Jordan purists have widely written off the Jordan 6 Rings since the hybrid design debuted, the shoe inspired by the six signature sneakers in which Michael Jordan won his six NBA championships has won over some naysayers with colorways directly taken from some of those aforementioned championship-caliber models.
APPAREL
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Deion Sanders’ Honest Admission On His Relationship

Former NFL star turned college football head coach Deion Sanders has been dating the same woman for a long time. Sanders, the head coach at Jackson State, is dating business woman Tracey Edmonds. Deion and Tracey have a lot of things going on in their respective lives, but they manage...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Odell Beckham's Girlfriend Went Viral Last Night

Odell Beckham and his girlfriend took in Game 2 of the Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks second round playoff series on Wednesday night. The star NFL wide receiver, who has yet to sign with a team following an injury in the Super Bowl, appears to be spending some time out west this offseason.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Ryen Russillo
Person
Mick Foley
Person
Dwyane Wade
Person
Jalen Brunson
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Kevin Durant
The Spun

Crazy Michael Jordan Story Going Viral: NBA World Reacts

As incredible as Michael Jordan's career accomplishments were, imagine what he could have done if he got consistent sleep. That's what Jordan's former teammate B.J. Armstrong asked during a recent podcast appearance with Rex Chapman. Armstrong and Chapman both discussed His Airness' penchant for late nights and pushing himself to the limit.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Met Gala#Nba On Tnt#Nba Playoffs#Triple H#Undertaker#Nbc Courtesy#Nbc 3
The Spun

Look: Former NBA Star Threatens Stephen A. Smith

ESPN television personality Stephen A. Smith is well-known for his controversial sports takes. But according to former NBA star Stephon Marbury, the inflammatory analyst has taken things too far. After the Brooklyn Nets were eliminated from the postseason, Smith called star point guard Kyrie Irving one of the "most delusional"...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Spotify
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Google
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry speaks out on Gary Payton II’s injury after Dillon Brooks’ ‘foul’

The series between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies is all tied up. Ja Morant’s crew took Game 2 106-101, and the All-Star guard had a game-high 47 points. The defeat left the Warriors frustrated and concerned, but it wasn’t because they lost a winnable game. It was because Gary Payton II fractured his elbow after being brutally knocked out of the air by Memphis guard Dillon Brooks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Grizzlies star Ja Morant reacts to joining LeBron James, Kobe Bryant in NBA history

Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant put on his cape Tuesday night, rescuing his team from almost certain doom if they were to lose both home games to start their second-round series against the Golden State Warriors. Morant scored the Grizzlies’ final 15 points in Game 2 to wind up with 47 points in a 106-101 win, joining LeBron James and Kobe Bryant as the only players with multiple 45-point playoff games before the age of 23.
MEMPHIS, TN
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

65K+
Followers
33K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy