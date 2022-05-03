ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Busy Philipps, Amy Schumer, and More Slam Roe v. Wade Overturn: ‘Show the F*ck Up’

By Samantha Bergeson
IndieWire
IndieWire
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3psAoW_0fRbGzVP00

Click here to read the full article.

A leaked draft opinion was circulated among Supreme Court justices on May 2 indicating that the highest court will overturn 1973’s Roe v. Wade , which made abortion legal on a federal level.

Politico posted the draft penned by Justice Alito that argued Roe was “egregiously wrong from the start.” The memo continued, “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

President Biden responded to the draft opinion, issuing a formal written address demanding that the “basic fairness” of Roe v. Wade be upheld.

“At the federal level, we will need more pro-choice Senators and a pro-choice majority in the House to adopt legislation that codifies Roe , which I will work to pass and sign into law,” Biden said in the statement. To note, it is yet unclear if the draft published by Politico is valid, as The Washington Post reported.

Actress and pro-choice activist Busy Philipps drew comparisons between the 2022 Met Gala theme of Glided Glamour and the staggering shift in women’s reproductive rights.

“The Gilded Age,” Philipps captioned a screenshot of the report on Instagram . “#Bansoffourbodies #metgala #abortionishealthcare #abortionrights #fuckthesupreme.”

Philipps later circulated the planned nationwide protest on May 3, writing, “Show up. Be loud. The person who risked everything to leak that document did so with the knowledge that IT IS NOT YET DONE. It’s a sham of a court put in place to do this exact thing and why? Because they’re afraid of what TRUE EQUALITY means for their own power.”

Philipps added, “This has been in motion for most of my life, this slow crank back in time but I will be damned if I allow it to happen without a fight. Overturning Roe and Casey is against the WILL OF THE PEOPLE. It has NOTHING to do with BABIES and EVERYTHING to do with white supremacy and power hungry politicians attempting to keep systems of oppression in place. (And I don’t have time or energy to explain to you why if you don’t understand- DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH) Be angry. Be loud. Be outraged. But most of all SHOW THE FUCK UP.”

Comedian Amy Schumer similarly encouraged followers to “ take to the streets ” with protests on Tuesday, May 3 at 5 p.m. local time. “Give us our dignity or we will take it,” the Oscar host captioned on Instagram. “This is why we fight. See you out there ladies.”

Yvette Nicole Brown tweeted , “If you are upset that #RoeVWade is about to be overturned by the Supreme Court but you didn’t vote in 2016 or you voted for Trump because you didn’t like the smart lady, YOU did this w/your apathy or your decision to choose an imp for President. YOU gave him THREE SCOTUS seats.”

The “Community” alum continued, “Votes matter. Voting in EVERY election matters. The people we elect — or those who are elected when people can’t be bothered to — make decisions every day that affect our lives & livelihoods. This decision affects the HEALTHCARE of millions of women. Great job! #sarcasm.”

See below for more reactions.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @amyschumer

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Busy Philipps Says TV Exec Shot Down Bid at Directing: ‘Never Going to Happen’

Click here to read the full article. “Girls5Eva” star Busy Philipps is opening up about a disheartening experience she had when she pursued directing a TV series. Philipps, who rose to fame on “Dawson’s Creek,” directed one episode of TBS’ “Cougar Town,” which she also starred in opposite Courteney Cox. An unnamed friend then recommended Philipps to direct a “major studio” series. However, the “Freaks and Geeks” alum recalled a TV executive from a “major network” telling her that she would never direct the tentpole show. “I was just told like, ‘No, it’s just not going to happen. The studio won’t approve it,...
TV SHOWS
IndieWire

Disney Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Greg Morrell Exits the Company: ‘It Is Not the Right Fit’

Click here to read the full article. The Walt Disney Co. Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Greg Morrell announced he is parting ways with the conglomerate on April 29. “After three months in this new role, it has become clear to me that for a number of reasons it is not the right fit,” Morrell told employees in an email. “After talking this over with Bob [Chapek], I have decided to leave the company to pursue other opportunities.” Morrell’s memo concluded, “I wish him, each of you and everyone at Disney the very best.” The former BP executive was brought in in early 2022...
BUSINESS
IndieWire

Netflix Cancels Meghan Markle’s Series in Development Stage Amid Streamer’s Cutbacks

Click here to read the full article. Meghan Markle’s first animated series under Archewell Productions officially was given the ax by Netflix as the streamer re-evaluates its upcoming slate amid an exodus of subscribers. The Duchess of Sussex announced the series last summer. Tentatively titled “Pearl,” the Netflix show was going to follow a 12-year-old girl on a path of self-discovery inspired by famous female figures throughout history. Markle served as an executive producer on the series along with Elton John’s husband, David Furnish. “Pearl” was created through Markle and husband Prince Harry’s Archewell Productions, which inked a multiyear deal with Netflix...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Rogen
Person
Amy Schumer
Person
Mark Ruffalo
Person
James Franco
Person
Christopher Nolan
Person
Sara Bareilles
Person
Rob Schneider
Person
Busy Philipps
Person
Quentin Tarantino
Person
George Washington
Rolling Stone

Johnny Depp Wraps Defamation Testimony: ‘Yes, I Am’ a Domestic Violence Victim

Click here to read the full article. In his final day on the stand in his $50 million defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp told the court “the only person that I have ever abused in my life is myself.” After a three-day break in which the court was dark, the seven-person jury listened to a series of audio recordings — often chaotic and difficult to decipher — that included a Depp prediction that Heard “will hit the wall hard,” a phrase that also appeared in a text message written by the actor that was introduced to the court. “You...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Supreme Court#State Supreme Court#U S Supreme Court#House#The Washington Post#Instagram
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
MassLive.com

Roe v. Wade: Elizabeth Warren, Ed Markey and other Massachusetts officials react to report of Supreme Court voting to overturn abortion rights

Massachusetts officials reacted on social media as news spread Monday night that the nation’s highest court seemed poised to reverse a half-century of legal precedent by overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that legalized abortion nationwide. The report from Politico included an unprecedented leak from the Supreme...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Independent

Ricky Gervais intro to Piers Morgan’s Donald Trump interview is one of the ‘worst things he’s done this year’, viewers say

Piers Morgan’s new show Uncensored aired on for the first time on TalkTV today (25 April), with a special introduction from comedian Ricky Gervais. In the surprise cameo ahead of the British broadcaster’s highly publicised Donald Trump interview, Gervais appeared briefly to wish Morgan “good luck” with his new series, which Morgan promises will “cancel cancel culture”.In the video Gervais said: “The producers of Piers Morgan’s new show contacted me and asked me if I’d like to be a guest. I said, ‘Definitely not.’”He added: “They said would you mind doing a quick video wishing him luck? I said,...
CELEBRITIES
morningbrew.com

Politicians and protesters react to Roe v. Wade being threatened

The abortion earthquake unleashed Monday night continued to shake America yesterday. To recap: Politico published a leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court that suggested it would strike down Roe v. Wade, which would leave abortion legislation up to individual states and strip away abortion rights for millions of Americans.
U.S. POLITICS
IndieWire

IndieWire

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy