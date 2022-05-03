Busy Philipps, Amy Schumer, and More Slam Roe v. Wade Overturn: ‘Show the F*ck Up’

Click here to read the full article.

A leaked draft opinion was circulated among Supreme Court justices on May 2 indicating that the highest court will overturn 1973’s Roe v. Wade , which made abortion legal on a federal level.

Politico posted the draft penned by Justice Alito that argued Roe was “egregiously wrong from the start.” The memo continued, “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

President Biden responded to the draft opinion, issuing a formal written address demanding that the “basic fairness” of Roe v. Wade be upheld.

“At the federal level, we will need more pro-choice Senators and a pro-choice majority in the House to adopt legislation that codifies Roe , which I will work to pass and sign into law,” Biden said in the statement. To note, it is yet unclear if the draft published by Politico is valid, as The Washington Post reported.

Actress and pro-choice activist Busy Philipps drew comparisons between the 2022 Met Gala theme of Glided Glamour and the staggering shift in women’s reproductive rights.

“The Gilded Age,” Philipps captioned a screenshot of the report on Instagram . “#Bansoffourbodies #metgala #abortionishealthcare #abortionrights #fuckthesupreme.”

Philipps later circulated the planned nationwide protest on May 3, writing, “Show up. Be loud. The person who risked everything to leak that document did so with the knowledge that IT IS NOT YET DONE. It’s a sham of a court put in place to do this exact thing and why? Because they’re afraid of what TRUE EQUALITY means for their own power.”

Philipps added, “This has been in motion for most of my life, this slow crank back in time but I will be damned if I allow it to happen without a fight. Overturning Roe and Casey is against the WILL OF THE PEOPLE. It has NOTHING to do with BABIES and EVERYTHING to do with white supremacy and power hungry politicians attempting to keep systems of oppression in place. (And I don’t have time or energy to explain to you why if you don’t understand- DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH) Be angry. Be loud. Be outraged. But most of all SHOW THE FUCK UP.”

Comedian Amy Schumer similarly encouraged followers to “ take to the streets ” with protests on Tuesday, May 3 at 5 p.m. local time. “Give us our dignity or we will take it,” the Oscar host captioned on Instagram. “This is why we fight. See you out there ladies.”

Yvette Nicole Brown tweeted , “If you are upset that #RoeVWade is about to be overturned by the Supreme Court but you didn’t vote in 2016 or you voted for Trump because you didn’t like the smart lady, YOU did this w/your apathy or your decision to choose an imp for President. YOU gave him THREE SCOTUS seats.”

The “Community” alum continued, “Votes matter. Voting in EVERY election matters. The people we elect — or those who are elected when people can’t be bothered to — make decisions every day that affect our lives & livelihoods. This decision affects the HEALTHCARE of millions of women. Great job! #sarcasm.”

See below for more reactions.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @amyschumer