Franklin Graham Calls Leaked SCOTUS Draft 'Answer to Many Years of Prayers'
"Praise God!" the evangelical leader wrote in a late-night Facebook...www.newsweek.com
"Praise God!" the evangelical leader wrote in a late-night Facebook...www.newsweek.com
It’s way past time for the Government to care about the unborn baby’s and not just the Unresponsible people who use abortion as contraceptives .
Stop unwanted babies suffering from all kinds of abuses and especially without love is worse than the abortion! Where are the life choice protestors to adopt the unwanted babies??
Do you really believe that the characters in the bible had supernatural abilities and created the entire universe and life and that a deity got another man's wife pregnant, had a son and that is the foundation for a major religion. Doesn't this sound like Greek and Egyptian mythology. Don't you think that this is absurd? Where is your common sense. There is no scientific evidence that the realm of the supernatural exists. There is no scientific evidence that anyone on earth has been given the authority to speak for or represent an alleged creator. Religion was created by humans to control people and make money. There is no scientific evidence that an alleged creator supports any religion, past or present. The biggest lie is when someone tells you that God speaks to them or they speak for or represent an alleged creator.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 26