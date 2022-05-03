ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Trump justices ‘lied to Senate’ over Roe v Wade, Schumer says, Collins complains nominees were ‘inconsistent’

By Eric Garcia
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dg7by_0fRbGagU00

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer railed against the Supreme Court on Tuesday after a draft opinion to overturn Roe v Wade leaked late on Monday evening, accusing former president Donald Trump ’s judicial nominees of lying to the US Senate.

“The Republican-appointed justices recorded votes to overturn Roe v Wade will go down as an abomination,” he said. “Several of these conservative justices, who were in no way accountable to the American people, have lied to the US Senate, ripped up the Constitution, and defiled both precedent and the Supreme Court’s reputation.”

Mr Schumer blamed Republican senators during a fiery floor speech on Tuesday morning after the draft opinion – originally reported by Politico – for voting for right-wing judges, including the Supreme Court Justices who wrote the leaked draft opinion.

The Democratic leader said that he intended to hold a vote for legislation to codify abortion into law. The Senate voted on legislation in February that passed the House last year. But the legislation failed when Senator Joe Manchin voted against it and three Democrats – Senators Dianne Feinstein of California, Ben Ray Lujan of New Mexico and Raphael Warnock – did not vote on the legislation.

Mr Schumer said the point of the vote was to see how Senators voted.

“Every American is going to see on which side, every Senator stands,” he said.

“I urge every American to make their voices heard this week and this year,” he said.

Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine, who voted for Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh but against Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation, said in a statement that if the draft opinion was indeed accurate, it would contradict what justices said in their confirmation hearings.

“If this leaked draft opinion is the final decision and this reporting is accurate, it would be completely inconsistent with what Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh said in their hearings and in our meetings in my office,” she said in a statement. “Obviously, we won’t know each Justice’s decision and reasoning until the Supreme Court officially announces its opinion in this case.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Fox host mocked for saying Democrats will hold an ‘insurrection’ over moves to overturn Roe v Wade

A Fox Nation host has been mocked online after she accused Democrats of leaking an alleged “first draft” of an opinion ruling overturning Roe v Wade as an “intimidation tactic”. Tomi Lahren, who was speaking hours after Politico reported on the leaked draft late on Monday, also suggested Democrats and their supporters would stage an “insurrection” to block the 1973 ruling being repealed by the right-leaning Supreme Court.“[This is] Absolutely an intimidation tactic and also a distraction tactic here,” said Lahren of the “first draft”, which appeared to be signed by conservative Justice Samuel Alito and described Roe as being “egregiously wrong from...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Susan Collins says Brett Kavanaugh lied to her about abortion — but Josh Hawley is not buying it

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, suggested on Tuesday that Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh lied to her about their stance on abortion. Her comments come just a day after Politico published a leaked copy of the Supreme Court's initial draft majority opinion on Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that enshrined the constitutional right to abortion. The draft strongly indicates that the high court will ultimately rule against the law, rolling back decades of progressive advocacy aimed at expanding abortion across the country.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Maine State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Neil Gorsuch
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Dianne Feinstein
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Morning Joe host says Roe memo more likely to have been leaked by conservative than liberal

After a draft Supreme Court decision showing its intent to overturn Roe v Wade was leaked to Politico, Republicans immediately leapt on the leak as an "egregious" breach of court norms, calling for an investigation. In the minds of individuals like Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senator Ted Cruz, the leak was clearly the work of a liberal, and they called for a criminal investigation into the event. However, others — including MSNBC's Joe Scarborough — think it is just as likely that the leak was the work of a conservative who hoped to use the resulting outrage...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Supreme Court#Senate Democrats#Us Senate#The Us Senate#Republican#American#The Supreme Court#Democratic#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Voices: The real meaning behind Matt Gaetz’s joking tweet about Roe v Wade protesters

Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz is not exactly known for his sophisticated thinking. You would think the Republican congressman would prefer to stay out of the abortion debate, with the Supreme Court seemingly poised to overturn Roe v Wade – the landmark decision that guaranteed a constitutional right to an abortion. However, Gaetz is a social media agitator above all else, and so he tweeted on Wednesday: “How many of the women rallying against overturning Roe are over-educated, under-loved millennials who sadly return from protests to a lonely microwave dinner with their cats, and no bumble matches?”The retrograde, garden-variety, even boring...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

The Independent

635K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy