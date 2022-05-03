Son's Wedding Dance With Mom Who Can't Walk Warms Hearts: 'Made Me Cry'
Zak Poirier's mom was diagnosed with ALS but he was determined to not let it get in the way of their mother-son dance on his big...www.newsweek.com
I cried while I watched the video. What a wonderful young man who loves his mother so much. He shared his big moment with her and made his mother very proud. God bless all of you.
what a beautiful tribute to your mother. absolutely touching video. your a wonderful son 💙
This brought tears to my eyes. Real men love their mothers.
