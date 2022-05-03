ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Son's Wedding Dance With Mom Who Can't Walk Warms Hearts: 'Made Me Cry'

By Kate Fowler
 2 days ago
Zak Poirier's mom was diagnosed with ALS but he was determined to not let it get in the way of their mother-son dance on his big...

Comments / 13

Lois Spinks
1d ago

I cried while I watched the video. What a wonderful young man who loves his mother so much. He shared his big moment with her and made his mother very proud. God bless all of you.

Trish Perno
1d ago

what a beautiful tribute to your mother. absolutely touching video. your a wonderful son 💙

Bernard Jones
1d ago

This brought tears to my eyes. Real men love their mothers.

