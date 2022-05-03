ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Umpire Apologizes to Mets Pitcher Between Innings After Blowing Call

By Nick Selbe
 2 days ago

After missing what should have been a called third strike, home plate umpire Chad Fairchild owned up to his mistake.

Everybody makes mistakes—even umpires.

Chris Fairchild is no exception, but where he stands out among his peers is his willingness to admit when he’s flubbed a call. That’s what happened Monday night when, during the top of the fifth inning of a game between the Mets and Braves, New York pitcher Chris Bassitt appeared to strike out Atlanta shortstop Dansby Swanson.

There was only one problem: Fairchild called the pitch a ball.

Bassitt couldn’t believe it, and perhaps his stunned reaction impacted his next pitch, which missed the strike zone and resulted in a two-out walk for Swanson. Bassitt then hit Ronald Acuña Jr. with a pitch, but thankfully for the Mets (and Fairchild), he escaped the inning by retiring Matt Olson without allowing a run.

Fairchild certainly must have been relieved that his mistake didn’t cost the Mets a run, and he owned up to it as Bassitt and the rest of the team walked toward the dugout after the inning ended.

Umpires have earned a reputation for themselves of being defiantly unwilling to admit when they miss a call, so seeing Fairchild openly own up to his miscue is a refreshing development, and can serve as a model for how to handle a situation when you’ve messed up.

Everybody makes mistakes, but not everyone is strong or brave enough to admit them. Hopefully, Fairchild’s reaction can serve as a template for others to follow suit after their next blunder.

Comments

Cockeyed Frank
1d ago

Mr. Fairchild, you're a good man. Unlike so many other umpires you manned up.

Reply
8
RELATED PEOPLE
